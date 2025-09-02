Budget-friendly ways to plan a family trip this Heritage Month

September is the perfect time to reconnect with family and friends. Not only does it mark the start of spring, but it is also Heritage Month.

Heritage travel involves taking a trip that’s connected to your culture or family roots.

It’s more than sightseeing – it’s about honouring where you come from and spending time with loved ones, reflecting the spirit of togetherness celebrated during Heritage Month.

While these trips strengthen family ties and keep traditions alive, they can put pressure on your budget. If unplanned, paying for long-distance travel, accommodation, gifts, beverages, and additional groceries can set you back financially.

Fortunately, with some forward thinking, you can take part in these important occasions without breaking the bank, says Sarah Nicholson, customer experience and platform manager of JustMoney.co.za, a platform which helps South Africans make good money choices.

“Heritage travel is about honouring your roots and strengthening family ties,” says Nicholson.

“With careful planning, cost-sharing, and smart safety measures, you can celebrate your heritage and teach the next generation about family traditions without blowing your budget.”

JustMoney shares ten smart ways to plan your heritage trip.

1. Research your roots before you go. Delve into family records and photographs, and explore sites such as South African History Online and the online hub of the Genealogical Society of South Africa, to maximise the heritage component.

2. Start saving early. Open a savings account or pocket. Even modest monthly contributions grow over time, making it easier to cover travel and cultural activities.

3. Lock in your spot. Festive and religious holidays are peak travel times, when costs rise. Book transport and accommodation well in advance to access early-bird discounts. If you can, plan your trip during quieter periods, such as just before or after public holidays, when prices are lower.

4. Use travel discounts and deals. Look out for specials from airlines and bus companies, and loyalty rewards from financial services groups, fuel stations, and retailers. Download travel apps and sign up for newsletters to keep updated.

5. Share the load. Carpooling with family or friends, and splitting petrol and toll fees, makes a long journey more affordable and fun. Shopping and cooking together during a family gathering also saves money.

6. Budget for family responsibilities. For many families, heritage travel involves visiting ancestral land and homesteads. This comes with responsibilities such as contributing to property maintenance, groceries for extended family, and ceremonies. Factor these expenses into your travel budget.

7. Put safety first. Ensure your car is roadworthy and your insurance is adequate before embarking on a long trip. Check your vehicle insurance, roadside assistance details, and medical aid. If using public transport, keep valuables secure and avoid carrying large sums of cash. Travel insurance is also worth considering if you are flying, in case of delays, cancellations, or lost baggage.

8. Embrace family. The heart of heritage travel is togetherness and respect for culture, not overspending. Simple activities such as cooking traditional meals and sharing family history create lasting memories.

9. Look for free cultural activities. Many towns and cities offer free museum days, local festivals, and community events tied to heritage. These are perfect for teaching children without overspending.

10. Capture memories digitally. Take photos and videos for lasting memories instead of buying expensive souvenirs.