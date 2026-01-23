Best 2026 baby names for the new addition to your family

What is in a name? That which we call a rose by any other name would smell as sweet, right?

William Shakespeare was on to something, but your child's name is a big part of their identity, which is why parents need to be smart about their selection.

Olivia and Noah were the most popular baby girl and baby boy names in 2025 for the fourth year in a row.

If you want something different and unique for your little one in 2026, we have eight unique names for you to consider. Some people opt for fail-proof baby names like Olivia, Noah, Ethan, Liam, Emma, Mia, Lua and Era.

They are all beautiful names, but it starts to feel less special when there are 10 girls named Olivia and 10 boys named Noah in your grade.

Others play it safer with boomer names such as James, Robert, John, Susan, Elaine and Catherine.

Also read: Most popular baby names in South Africa

Then there are the stars who dare to be different, with pearl-clutching names such as Apple, Pilot Inspektor, and X Æ A-12.

Kim Kardashian and Kayne West caused a stir with their choices: North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm.

Nara Smith’s unique baby names, Rumble Honey, Whimsy Lou, Slim Easy and Fawnie Golden, got mixed reviews.

If you want to strike a balance between traditional and unique, then we have eight baby names that stand out in 2026.

READ: Six baby girl names inspired by Taylor Swift songs

2026 Trends

French baby names: Popular baby names in France remain très chic for parents worldwide. Jolie has been gaining popularity over the years thanks to stars like Angelina Jolie. However, more classic names like Céline, Juliette, Collette, Delphine, Elodie, Louise, Eloise Rosalie, Esme and Elise are also favourites for girls.

Nature-inspired names: River, Ocean, Lavender, Forest, Meadow, Aspen, Snow, Willow, Ivy, Sage, Luna, Aurora, Bear, Phoenix, Woods, Violet, Wolf and Poppy won’t be going out of style anytime soon.

Romantasy-inspired names: Romantasy is one of the most popular genres of books at the moment, and the novels will inspire many unique names. Think Xaden, Feyre, Caspian, Aries, Castiel, Elspeth and Nesta.

Here are some other baby names for 2026 you can consider.

Baby Girl

1. Ryen: This gender-neutral name is a modern twist on the name Ryan, which means “Little King”. It’s a popular Irish and English name.

2. Kaia: This name did not make the top 100 in 2025, but it is the perfect name for a baby girl. It means “pure” in Greek/ Scandinavian and “sea” in Japanese or Hawaiian cultures. The name appears in many cultures.

3. Bronte: This name has a Greek origin and means “thunder”. It is also the surname of popular ‘Wuthering Heights’ author Emily Brontë.

4. Amaris: This Hebrew name means “promised by God”. The name also has African (“immortal”), Spanish (“beloved”), and Greek/English (“child of the moon”) origins.

Baby Boy

1. Kenai: This name has Native American roots and means “flat lands”. It is also used in Japanese culture, meaning “healthy” and “strong”.

2. Leomaris: This strong Latin/Spanish name means “Lion of the Sea”. Your little one can also be called Leo for short.

3. Elio: This Greek, Italian or Latin name means “sun”.

4. Elikai: This Hebrew name means “God is my saviour” or “God is my salvation”

Whatever name you choose for your baby boy or baby girl, remember they have to live with it forever, so make it count.