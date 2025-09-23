Parents asked to pay hefty fee for children's school artwork
Updated | By Lifestyle Reporter
A school in Australia wants parents to fork out thousands to take their children's artwork home.
Would you pay R25,000 for your child's school artwork?
A kindergarten in Australia has been criticised for charging parents $2,200 to take home their children's artwork.
According to 9News Queensland, one parent refused to pay the amount and left the premises with her child's art portfolio.
The childcare centre called the police and filed a "break and enter" charge.
They reportedly need the money to help pay off "mounting debts", including salaries.
Parents were understandably upset about the fee, but remained hopeful that the education department would intervene to help resolve the matter.
"They say they're going to use this cash to pay off more than $40,000 (R457,000), which they allegedly owe to staff members," 9News Queensland reported.
According to 7News, the community-run childcare centre closed its doors three weeks ago.
An email sent to parents reportedly read:
"If you are opposed to the committee using the portfolios as a $2200 per piece fundraiser to make up for the $40,314 owing to teachers, please complete the below."
Queensland Premier David Crisafulli called the school's decision "un-Australian".
"I think it's desperate, I think it's emotional blackmail and I think it's pretty un-Australian," he said on Australia's 'Today' shhow.
Many social media users agreed.
"As an educator, I am absolutely disgusted at this! Shame on this childcare!" an Instagram user commented.
Another parent said: "Look I love Ziggy obviously, but I ain’t paying 2 grand for his paintings."
X users were equally upset. "Parents should sue the kinder on behalf of their kids for breach of copyright and unauthorised use of intellectual property, and demand royalties from any published work."
