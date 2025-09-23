Parents asked to pay hefty fee for children's school artwork

Would you pay R25,000 for your child's school artwork?

A kindergarten in Australia has been criticised for charging parents $2,200 to take home their children's artwork.

According to 9News Queensland, one parent refused to pay the amount and left the premises with her child's art portfolio.

The childcare centre called the police and filed a "break and enter" charge.

They reportedly need the money to help pay off "mounting debts", including salaries.

Parents were understandably upset about the fee, but remained hopeful that the education department would intervene to help resolve the matter.

"They say they're going to use this cash to pay off more than $40,000 (R457,000), which they allegedly owe to staff members," 9News Queensland reported.

According to 7News, the community-run childcare centre closed its doors three weeks ago.

An email sent to parents reportedly read:

"If you are opposed to the committee using the portfolios as a $2200 per piece fundraiser to make up for the $40,314 owing to teachers, please complete the below."