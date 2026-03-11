The place in KwaZulu-Natal where roads are named after fish

It's no secret that KwaZulu-Natal residents love fish.

Scores of people descend on the province's beaches during the annual Sardine Run to catch fish or catch a glimpse of dolphins and sharks feasting on the torpedo-shaped fish.

However, someone in Durban loved fish so much that they decided to name a large number of streets in Newlands East after them.

If you have ever driven around the residential suburb, you would have come across street names such as John Dory Drive, Herring Circle, Barracuda Road, Seasbass Road, Massbanker Avenue, Duckbill Road, Kabeljou Road, and Flounder Place.

There's also Haddock Avenue, Grouper Garder, Croaker Place and Manta Place. The list goes on, and on.

If ever there was a quiz on naming as many fish as possible, Newlands East residents would surely win.