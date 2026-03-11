The place in KwaZulu-Natal where roads are named after fish
Updated | By Tamlyn Canham
If you grew up in this part of KZN, you can probably name half the fish in the ocean - well, almost.
It's no secret that KwaZulu-Natal residents love fish.
Scores of people descend on the province's beaches during the annual Sardine Run to catch fish or catch a glimpse of dolphins and sharks feasting on the torpedo-shaped fish.
However, someone in Durban loved fish so much that they decided to name a large number of streets in Newlands East after them.
If you have ever driven around the residential suburb, you would have come across street names such as John Dory Drive, Herring Circle, Barracuda Road, Seasbass Road, Massbanker Avenue, Duckbill Road, Kabeljou Road, and Flounder Place.
There's also Haddock Avenue, Grouper Garder, Croaker Place and Manta Place. The list goes on, and on.
If ever there was a quiz on naming as many fish as possible, Newlands East residents would surely win.
Why does Durban have suburbs with themed street names?
There's no official word on why many of the street names are inspired by marine life, but it is likely due to a themed street-naming system.
Durban is the largest city in KwaZulu-Natal, so there are many street names. To avoid duplication, we assume officials decided to name certain areas according to a theme.
The system is practised in many parts of the world and explains why places like Yellowwood Park, also in Durban, have nature-themed street names (trees, birds).
Yellowwood Park, which was built on land donated by the Kenneth Stainbank Nature Reserve to eThekwini, is also home to a number of birds.
"Yellowwood Park, south of Durban, was originally a farm owned by my great-grandmother's family, Stainbank. When it became a suburb, a family member called it Yellowwood Park because of all the yellowwood trees planted when it was a farm and named all the streets after birds," a woman named Sue Knight revealed on Facebook.
It's a good thing we weren't in charge of street naming in Newlands East because Poseidon Drive, Mr Piranha Lane, and The Little Mermaid Place would be top of our list - though Disney might sue.
If you know the story behind Newlands East's street names, spill the beans... or the bait.
