Age-appropriate money lessons for children

Just because your children don't pay the household bills doesn't mean they shouldn't learn the value of money.

Recent studies show that 12 million South African adults are over-indebted, with many relying on their credit cards to buy basics such as food.

Other reports reveal that SA's financial literacy is just 51%. Financial education is strongly linked to economic empowerment, which is why good money habits should start early.

The lessons that children learn from their parents about saving, spending, and making choices with money often stay with them for life.

That’s why it’s important to begin teaching financial basics as soon as possible. But which lessons matter most, and when should we teach them?

Behavioural researchers from the University of Cambridge recommend starting money lessons as early as age three. At this age, children begin forming money habits through saving and simple decision-making play.

By age seven, most children can grasp the value of money, understand delayed gratification, and realise that some choices are irreversible and may affect them in the future.

South African studies bear out parents’ influence in shaping their children’s attitudes towards money.

A 2023 UNISA survey in rural and low-income communities found that parental financial communication is significantly positive for financial decision-making in young adults.

A Nelson Mandela University study in 2019 found that talking about money, modelling behaviour and involving children in small financial tasks were linked to more responsible financial behaviour.

Gavyn Letley, a father and Product Head at DirectAxis, says the earlier children start learning about money, the better.

“All the international and local evidence points to early parental involvement, experiential learning, and real-world scenarios consistently resulting in better outcomes when dealing with money during adolescence and adulthood.”

Of course, making the money lessons age-appropriate is important, and Letley suggests the following guidelines.