8 Signs you are in a toxic mom group

Mom groups are meant to uplift and support, but these days, they feel more like a playground for toxic behaviour.

Many parents have joined mom groups on WhatsApp to build friendships and stay up-to-date on school events. Others turn to Facebook groups for advice or join clubs that organise meet-and-greets for stay-at-home moms.

While it initially feels great to be part of a community that understands your problems, some mom groups end up doing more harm than good.

You start to realise that some of the moms are just former high school mean girls with diaper bags.

Actress Ashley Tisdale French recently made headlines after revealing that she broke up with her mom group because of toxic behaviour.

The former 'High School Musical' star and her husband, music composer Christopher French, have two children together, Jupiter Iris and Emerson Clover.

Ashley says she joined a mom group to connect with other parents and build a community she could turn to for advice and support.

"The other moms and I swapped sleep training advice, took tons of photos (maybe too many photos), and celebrated the tiny victories. It was great and exactly what I needed at the time. A village of moms you never knew you needed," she wrote.