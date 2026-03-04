6 KwaZulu-Natal influencers you'll actually want to follow

Whether you are doomscrolling or looking for inspiration for your own influencer journey, these local influencers are shaping the digital space in their own unique way.

KwaZulu-Natal influencers hardly get the recognition they deserve, which is why we are shining the spotlight on some of our favourite content creators. They will educate, entertain and keep you engaged with their content, and might even inspire some to start influencing in 2026. We need more KZN talent on our Instagram 'Explore' pages and TikTok 'For You' pages. Here are six KwaZulu-Natal influencers you will actually want to follow.

Brett Robson

KwaZulu-Natal's OG influencer, Brett Robson, has built a fashion empire that puts your Shein haul to shame. The style guru started her fashion blogger journey in 2010 and has never looked back. Brett, who has a degree in fashion, is credited as one of the first South African influencers who made content creation cool. She started by sharing fashion, makeup and hair tutorials and is now the founder of two major fashion brands, Shop Brett Robson and Imprecca. Whether you're a corporate newbie looking for stylish clothes or an aspiring entrepreneur, Brett's social media pages will inspire you to follow your dreams - and look good doing it!



Monique Delport

Lifestyle and parenting content creator Monique Delport is a mom of two who shares her favourite food, fashion and travel tips with her followers. Her page was formerly called 'Being Maddie's Mom' but rebranded in late 2025. "Back to my roots, how I started on this page, my career and I’m more than Maddie & Charlie’s mom. I’m Monique Delport - wife, mom, sister, friend, colleague, businesswoman, entrepreneur, creative and a child of God," she wrote. If you're a mom looking for ideas for your family's next adventure or want some affordable tips for your child's birthday party, then Monique has you covered.

Anathi Xaba

Not sure what to make for your next dinner? Anathi Xaba will have you cooking up a storm in no time. Her recipes are inspired by some of South Africa's most-loved dishes, including hardbody chicken, lamb shank, Dombolo (steamed bread) and peppermint crisp tart. Here's a roundup of some of our favourite dishes: Sunday Braai Day and mocktails

Coffee rubbed steak with a red wine chocolate sauce

Lamb shank neDombolo

Peppermint crisp cake

Fully loaded breakfast roll



Uthika Naidu

Uthika Naidu is also a foodie worth following, especially if you love Indian food. Her brinjal and haloumi curry will make your mouth water, while her fried bhindi and chickpeas curry will make your mother-in-law run for seconds. Uthika also shares advice for women juggling multiple roles. "A gentle reminder that you are a whole person beyond your roles as a parent, partner and caregiver. Make time for the things that soothe your soul and reconnect you to yourself," she said in one post. "While the roles we hold within our families can be deeply fulfilling, they don't define or complete us. We bring our families into those relationships."

Jessie Buxton

Jessie Buxton is just another maniac mom who is not afraid to keep it real. From sharing her before-and-after Botox pictures to a realistic day in her life, the 37-year-old is the type of person you want to add to the mom WhatsApp group. Jessie also shares simple but fun lunch and snack ideas. "Who knew a simple slice of great quality bread, paired with cheese and a sausage, could taste so good!? Ok…who am I kidding. We all knew that!" she said about her hotdog foldovers. "But take this as your reminder that this exists, and kids love it! Even [we] adults tucked into them." "But take this as your reminder that this exists, and kids love it! Even [we] adults tucked into them."

Caitlin Hood

Chomie, if you are looking for a fitness junkie, dancing queen, and internet bestie all rolled into one, look no further than Caitlin Hood's social media pages. Her bubbly personality and positive vibes will put a smile on your face and make you want One of her followers summed up her personality perfectly: "Sunshine in human form."