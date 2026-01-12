5 Reasons why you should avoid having a work spouse

It's like having your personal "hype man" or "hype woman" in the office.

They bond over work stress and give each other emotional support when they feel overwhelmed or misunderstood. They also feel seen and heard in an environment where many are often overlooked.

There is more to it than just packing an extra lunch for your work husband or work wife. People who have work spouses feel less alone in the cold and cruel corporate world.

According to the Cambridge Dictionary , a work spouse is "a person with whom someone has a close, but not romantic, relationship at work, in which the two people help and trust each other in the same way that a married couple does."

The idea of having a "work husband" or "work wife" is off-putting to some, but others find it beneficial to have someone they consider supportive in the workplace.

A "work spouse" sounds innocent at first, but things can get tricky or even end badly.

A 2024 study in the UK found that work spouses are common in the workplace.

Over 70% of respondents who participated in the survey, conducted by Health Assured, admitted to having a work spouse.

A fifth even said they knew personal details about their work husband or work wife, including their family drama.

However, just like "friends with benefits", it is not long before emotions take over and the lines start to get blurred, especially if you start confiding in your work spouse more than your own partner.

These relationships don't typically begin in a scandalous manner, but they can lead to disaster in both your professional and personal life.

Here are five reasons why you need to ditch your work spouse in 2026:

1. It can lead to office gossip: There is nothing people love more than office gossip. An innocent workplace friendship between people of the opposite sex can lead to nasty rumours, especially if the people in question are married. Facts don't matter once the rumour mill starts turning. The gossip might also overshadow your achievements at work.



2. Many affairs start in the workplace: The workplace is a breeding ground for affairs. According to Forbes, 60% of adults have had a workplace romance. You spend more time with your work husband or work wife on weekdays than you do with your own spouse. If you are having problems at home, you might turn to them for support, which could lead to an emotional or physical affair.

3. Puts your career growth at risk: If your colleagues think you are having a romantic relationship with someone in the office, it might affect your career, as it could be seen as unprofessional. It could also create problems if one of you gets promoted to a more senior position, especially when it comes to issues of favouritism.

4. Can cause problems at home: Your real spouse might get jealous about your relationship with your "work spouse", which could lead to problems at home. They might even give you an ultimatum.

5. May end badly: One person might start to "catch feelings", which could make things awkward if the feelings are not reciprocated.

It's great to have friends at work, but it's essential to set boundaries to ensure they are developing healthy relationships.