5 Common reasons why your face is itchy

An itchy face is uncomfortable, and the constant scratching that comes with it can also be quite embarrassing.

If you don't have a pre-existing condition like eczema, it could just be due to a change of season.

Low humidity in winter can result in extreme dryness, while pollen in the spring and summer seasons can cause some to experience allergic reactions.

Many people will also suffer from dry and dehydrated skin in the summer.

However, if you don't typically experience seasonal skin irritation, there could be other reasons why your face is suddenly itchy.

1. Don't let the bed bugs bite

Insect bites are among the most common causes of itchy skin. Many people have experienced itchy skin after mosquito bites, which usually lasts between one and three days. However, some insect bites, like bedbugs or headlice, can last longer, especially if you have not identified the cause.

Face mites, also known as demodex mites, can cause skin irritation but don't result in bite marks. Everyone has them, but they sometimes multiply too much, causing an itchy sensation on your face known as demodicosis. The Cleveland Clinic recommends washing your face twice daily, exfoliating once a week and avoiding greasy products to reduce the risk.

2. Have you been kissing men with beards? (Contact Dermatitis)

A lot of women have been "victims" of contact dermatitis after kissing men with beards. Yip, beard burn is real and occurs due to the friction caused by your skin rubbing against their hair. It can cause itchiness and redness.

However, in more serious cases, it can lead to infection.

"If a beard is not clean, it can harbour bacteria like staph, and kissing someone with a beard can cause little cuts in the skin leading to an infection called impetigo," board-certified dermatologist Dr. Muneeb Shah said in a TikTok video shared in 2021.

However, your chances of getting beard-triggered impetigo are extremely low - ask your partner to keep his beard clean!

According to Mayo Clinic: "Contact dermatitis is an itchy rash caused by direct contact with a substance or an allergic reaction to it. The rash isn't contagious, but it can be very uncomfortable."

Other causes of contact dermatitis include harsh soaps, cleaning chemicals, skincare products with fragrance and alcohol.

3. Side effects of medication

Some medications have side effects, such as itchy skin. The American Academy of Dermatology Association (AAD) says "aspirin, prescription-strength pain relievers called opioids, and some blood-pressure drugs" are some of the medications that can lead to itchy skin.

4. Pregnancy Hormones

If you are pregnant, your itchy skin could be related to hormonal changes. Your skin is more sensitive during pregnancy.

According to Pregnancy, Birth & Baby, some women can also get eczema, which appears on different parts of the body, including the face.

"Eczema is a skin condition that causes dry, scaly, itchy, red skin. It usually affects your face, elbow creases and the back of your knees, but can appear elsewhere. Eczema occurs in people whose skin is sensitive to irritants."

Many pregnant women experience itchiness around their breasts and stomach area. If you get stretch marks, you will also experience itchy skin before and after they appear.

5. Serious conditions

In more serious cases, itchy skin can indicate an underlying condition that needs medical attention. The AAD says it could be linked to diabetes, kidney disease, blood disease, HIV and liver disease.

"When itch is a sign of liver disease, the itch often starts on the palms and soles and spreads to other parts of the body."

Nutritional deficiencies, such as a lack of iron, can also cause itchy skin.

If your itchy skin is persistent and no remedies appear to work, don't rely on Doctor Google. Contact a doctor or dermatologist for help.