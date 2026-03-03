2026 Eat Out Woolworths Restaurant Awards: 4 KZN hot spots shortlisted

These four KZN restaurants have been praised for their outstanding contributions to South African dining.

Some of KwaZulu-Natal's top eateries are nominated for the 2026 Eat Out Woolworths Restaurant Awards. They have been recognised for their "outstanding contributions to South African dining". The four nominees from KZN are: Meraki by Charlie Lakin

The Chef's Table

The LivingRoom

Tyler's They were selected after a "rigorous eight-month judging process". Anonymous judges visited the restaurants during the period, and rated the dining experience, food quality, technique, beverages, service, ambience and value. “South African dining is entering an exciting new chapter. We’re seeing a celebration of indigenous ingredients, sustainability and a return to simpler, more thoughtful plating that allows the hero ingredient to shine," Eat Out Culinary Director Abigail Donnelly said. "It’s a time of collaboration, creativity and a renewed emphasis on the joy of food – and a reflection of South Africa’s unique culinary identity. The 2026 Eat Out Woolworths Restaurant Awards will take place at the Baxter Theatre Centre in Cape Town on Monday, March 23.

Meraki by Charlie Lakin (Hillcrest)

Meraki by Charlie Lakin is Hillcrest's best-kept secret. Michelin star chef Charlie Lakin has been described as a "food wizard" who puts his heart and soul into every dish.

Location: 7 Builders Way, Hillcrest Menu: Meraki by Charlie Lakin What customers say: "We thoroughly enjoyed our food at Meraki and I really want to go back for the 5 Course tasting menu." Priyanka Chanderdeo (Tikok) "Every course was beautifully crafted, balanced, and plated with so much intention. From delicate starters to the final sweet bite, each dish felt thoughtful and elevated, the kind of dining experience that makes you slow down and savour every moment." Vish (TikTok)

The Chef's Table (Umhlanga)

The Chef's Table has been described as one of the best restaurants in Umhlanga. The restaurant's menu focuses on "freshness, seasonality and authenticity". There are also vegetarian and vegan options such as pumpkin gnocchi, wild mushroom tortelli and woodfired aubergine. "We are honoured to have been nominated for the prestigious @eatoutguide Restaurant Awards 2026. Congratulations to the other nominees and especially our fellow KZN restaurants. Thank you to our dedicated team and our loyal patrons for your continued support,' The Chef's Table said about its nomination. Location: 25/28 First Floor, Protea Mall, Chartwell Drive, Umhlanga Rocks

Menu: The Chef's Table What customers say: "From start to finish, this was a brilliant meal. The welcome / the decor / the service/the choice and quality of food and the extensive wine menu. Such a positive contrast to the otherwise average restaurants in the village." Pete J (TripAdvisor) "Very nice food, really friendly and knowledgeable staff, great ambiance. Really could not have asked for more, perfect for date night or just meeting up with friends." Simon B (TripAdvisor)

The LivingRoom at Summerhill Guest Estate (Pinetown)

The LivingRoom at Summerhill Guest Estate is an award-winning restaurant that "showcases the province’s culinary diversity from garden to plate". Location: 9 Belvedale Road, Durban

Menu: The LivingRoom



What customers say: "Best tasting menu in Durban. Outstanding fine dining in a non-pretentious atmosphere. Loved your evening there and can highly recommend the wine pairing! We mixed the 8 and 6-course menu and both were equally amazing. Great service and hospitality." Laurenz M (TripAdvisor) "We are foodies and, oh my word, did The Living Room deliver. We have eaten in many Michelin starred restaurants and this has exceeded all of them by far. I was at Gordon Ramsay’s Petrus in London a week ago and whilst that was excellent, the Living Room surpassed it easily." Marijke R (TripAdvisor)

Tyler's (eMdloti)

Every meal is made with heart at Tyler's in eMdloti. "Food is more than just fuel - it's an experience, a celebration, a lasting memory. We want to share our deep passion for steak and meat with you," it said on its website. Location: Marine Walk Shopping Centre, Jabu Ngcobo Drive, Umdloti



Menu: Tyler's



What customers say: "Impressive.Faultless. fantastic staff and management. Food out of this world. Have rebooked to go again in same week. Very accommodating. Attention to detail perfect. Thank you guys, great experience, make us proud to be south African." Mark and Ray (TripAdvisor) "Tyler’s Restaurant has to be one of the finest restaurants we’ve eaten in. The service is brilliant from the moment you walk in. Very attentive staff. The steaks are to die for! Just brilliant! If you’re in or around Ballito you must visit!" Sarah H (Trip Advisor)

Here's a look at the complete shortlist:

Belly of the Beast (City Bowl, Cape Town)

Beyond (Constantia, Cape Town)

BLOEM at Paul Clüver Family Wines (Elgin, Grabouw)

Cavalli Restaurant (Somerset West)

Chefs Warehouse at Beau Constantia (Constantia, Cape Town)

Chefs Warehouse at Maison (Franschhoek)

Chefs Warehouse at Tintswalo Atlantic (Hout Bay, Cape Town)

CHORUS (Somerset West)

COY Restaurant (V&A Waterfront, Cape Town)

Creation Wines Tasting Room (Hemel-en-Aarde Valley)

CURATE at Ellerman House (Bantry Bay, Cape Town)

Cyra (Houghton Estate, Johannesburg)

Dusk (Stellenbosch)

Eike (Stellenbosch)

ëlgr (City Bowl, Cape Town)

Embarc (Parkhurst, Johannesburg)

Ember & Oak (Constantia, Cape Town)

Epice (Franschhoek)

FABER at Avondale (Paarl)

Fermier (Pretoria)

FYN (City Bowl, Cape Town)

Galjoen (City Bowl, Cape Town)

Good to Gather (Stellenbosch)

Hōseki (Stellenbosch)

Kapokbos Restaurant (Bonnievale)

La Colombe (Constantia, Cape Town)

La Petite Colombe (Franschhoek)

Le coin Français (Franschhoek)

Leeto (Paternoster)

Les Créatifs (Bryanston, Johannesburg)

Marble Restaurant Johannesburg (Rosebank, Johannesburg)

Melfort (Stellenbosch)

Meraki by Charlie Lakin (Hillcrest, eThekwini)

Merchant Bar & Grill (City Bowl, Cape Town)

MERTIA (Stellenbosch)

Nevermind (Cape St Francis)

Ongetem (Gardens, Cape Town)

Orangerie at Le Lude (Franschhoek)

Ouzeri (City Bowl, Cape Town)

Pier (V&A Waterfront, Cape Town)

Post & Pepper (Stellenbosch)

Protégé (Franschhoek)

Qunu (Sandhurst, Johannesburg)

Reverie Social Table (Observatory, Cape Town)

Rust en Vrede Restaurant (Stellenbosch)

Saint Restaurant (Sandton, Johannesburg)

Salon (Woodstock, Cape Town)

Salsify at the Roundhouse (Camps Bay, Cape Town)

Seebamboes (City Bowl, Cape Town)

Spek & Bone (Stellenbosch)

Table Seven (Salt River, Cape Town)

Terrarium (V&A Waterfront, Cape Town)

The Bistro at Brookdale Estate (Paarl)

The Chef's' Table (Umhlanga, eThekwini)

The Jordan Restaurant with Marthinus Ferreira (Stellenbosch)

The LivingRoom at Summerhill Guest Estate (Pinetown, eThekwini)

The Pot Luck Club Cape Town (Woodstock, Cape Town)

The Pot Luck Club Johannesburg (Melrose, Johannesburg)

The Red Room by Chefs Warehouse (City Bowl, Cape Town)

The Table at De Meye (Stellenbosch)

The Test Kitchen Fledgelings (Woodstock, Cape Town)

The Waterside Restaurant (V&A Waterfront, Cape Town)

Tyler's (eMdloti)

Upper Union (City Bowl, Cape Town)

Vuur Goose Island (Stellenbosch)

Wolfgat (Paternoster)

Image credit: Supplied