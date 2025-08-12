10 ways women over 40 can empower themselves financially

Money conversations are taking centre stage in August.

South Africa's theme for Women’s Month 2025 is 'Building Resilient Economies For All'. It's a timely reminder of the need to create inclusive financial systems that support all women.

Many women in their 40s are juggling complex financial responsibilities, sometimes for the first time in their lives.

This midlife stage, which should ideally bring greater confidence and stability, can instead be marked by sudden life shifts and insecurity.

“This is an ideal opportunity to highlight the financial challenges many women face in midlife, and to encourage open, empowering conversations about money,” says Sarah Nicholson, platform and customer experience manager at JustMoney.co.za, a personal finance platform that helps South Africans make good choices.

“Much advice is geared towards younger women and career growth, but it is equally important to support those in midlife who are navigating pivotal life transitions.

“By recognising their realities and sharing practical strategies, we can help more women build resilience and regain financial confidence when so much in their lives is changing.”

ALSO READ: Finance: Six tips for stay-at-home partners

Nicholson lists 10 challenges many women may face at midlife.

Divorce or separation. Many women face a sudden loss or reduction of household income, legal fees, and the challenge of rebuilding finances on a single income.



Job loss or career interruption. Midlife women may experience retrenchment, age discrimination in the job market, or voluntary/involuntary career breaks.



Caring for ageing parents. The responsibility of looking after elderly parents, both emotionally and financially, can fall heavily on women, often without support.



Supporting adult children. Many women continue to assist adult children financially, whether helping with education, rent, or childcare, delaying their own savings goals.



Limited retirement savings. Women often have lower lifetime earnings due to wage inequality, career breaks, or part-time work, resulting in smaller retirement funds.



Longer life expectancy. Women tend to live longer than men, which increases the need for more substantial retirement savings to maintain quality of life.



Lack of financial literacy. Some midlife women may not have been involved in long-term financial decision-making, especially if a partner handled finances, making it harder to navigate these later in life.



Health issues and rising medical costs. Increased health risks come with age, and women may face higher out-of-pocket costs, especially if they don’t have comprehensive medical cover.



Widowhood or loss of a partner. The death of a spouse or long-term partner can bring financial instability, especially if they were the main breadwinner or had sole control of finances.



Estate and inheritance issues. Poor estate planning or lack of access to shared assets can leave women financially vulnerable if a partner dies, or there is a family dispute.

“It is so important to talk about money. Don’t keep financial stress to yourself. Money conversations break the silence and open doors to solutions," advises Nicholson.