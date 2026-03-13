10 Facts about King Shaka International Airport

King Shaka International Airport has 3,7km runway length capable of handling large passenger planes such as the Airbus A380. Check out these 10 facts about the world-class facility.

King Shaka International Airport (KSIA) is one of the most recognisable airports in the world.



Located in La Mercy, the airport was named after KwaZulu-Natal's powerful monarch, King Shaka. It was built to replace Durban International Airport, which opened in 1951. The old airport was decommissioned to make way for King Shaka International, which can accommodate more international travellers. Airports Company South Africa (ACSA) owns and operates the aviation facility.

1. It opened just in time for the 2010 FIFA World Cup in South Africa



Former President Jacob Zuma officially opened King Shaka International Airport on 8 May 2010, just one month before the 2010 FIFA World Cup. The airport was considered a "key component to the successful hosting" of the biggest sporting event in the world. 2. It cost R6,8 billion



The world-class airport cost a cool R6,8 billion, up from an original estimate of R2 billion.



3. It took 36 months to complete



With the soccer World Cup fast approaching, ACSA pulled out all the stops to make sure it was ready to handle the influx of international travellers heading to Mzani. 4. It is an award-winning facility King Shaka International Airport has won several awards since opening its doors 16 years ago, including 'Best Regional Airport in Africa'. It has also received awards for quality staff service and security. 5. It was named one of the World's Top 100 Airports (2025) The Skytrax World Airport Awards name King Shaka International among its top 100 airports. Singapore Changi Airport, Doha Hamad Airport and Tokyo Haneda Airport featured in the top three.

6. Its popular domestic routes are Johannesburg and Cape Town With Durban being the warmest place to be all year round, it's no surprise that King Shaka International has a lot of arrivals from Johannesburg and Cape Town. 7. Its runway can handle some of the world's biggest aircraft According to the ACSA website, King Shaka International's 3.7km runway accommodates the Airbus A380 and Boeing 747s. 8. It can handle 7,5 million passengers per annum King Shaka International was built to handle a high volume of passengers. It currently handles over 5 million annually, with a capacity capability of 7,5 million. 9. It is a greenfield airport



Because it was a completely new airport, King Shaka International is considered a greenfield airport. "Greenfield airports refer to airports that are constructed from scratch on previously unused or undeveloped land. These airports are built in areas where no airport infrastructure existed before, hence the term 'Greenfield,' which suggests a new start with a clean slate," according to the Financial Express. 10. It is one of the busiest airports in Africa King Shaka International is one of the top 15 busiest airports in Africa and the third-busiest airport in South Africa, behind OR Tambo International and Cape Town International.

Image credit: King Shaka International/Facebook