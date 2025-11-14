Are dedicated skincare products necessary for your children?

A new skincare brand for children has sparked concern among many parents, who say kids should not be subjected to adult behaviours.

Actress Shay Mitchell has launched a skincare brand for children, and moms aren't too thrilled. Do children really need skincare products? The 'Pretty Little Liars' star caused an outcry online after announcing that her new brand, Rini, will offer dermatologist-tested products for little ones as young as 3.



The 'Pretty Little Liars' star caused an outcry online after announcing that her new brand, Rini, will offer dermatologist-tested products for little ones as young as 3. The celebrity entrepreneur teamed up with her friend, Esther Song, and partner Matt Babel to "nurture healthy habits, spark confidence and make thoughtfully crafted daily care essentials and play products accessible to every family".

The brand, which is called Rini, kicked off their launch with several hydrogel facial masks, including an 'After-Sun Hydrogel Facial Mask'. Mitchell, who has successfully launched brands such as BÉIS and Onda Tequila, told her fans that the brand is inspired by her two daughters, Atlas and Rome. "This has been three years in the making, inspired by my girls, their curiosity, and all the little moments that made me realize how early it starts," she wrote on Instagram. "From birthday parties and face paint to wanting to do 'what mommy does' with her face masks… it was only a matter of time. Rini isn’t about beauty it’s about self-care. About teaching our kids that taking care of themselves can be fun, gentle, and safe." She also explained how some of the products came about. "Our first product, the aloe vera recovery mask, actually came from a spring break moment in Mexico when one of the girls got too much sun and needed some extra TLC. I wanted something that worked, but was still clean enough for my kids and now it’s finally here.

Mitchell is not the first celebrity to launch a skincare line. Selena Gomez, Kylie Jenner, Dua Lipa, Hailey Bieber, Gwyneth Paltrow, Rihanna, Brad Pitt, August Alsina, and John Legend are all building beauty empires. However, Mitchell is one of the first to launch a line specifically designed for children. The launch comes hot on the heels of the TikTok trends and 'Sephora Kid' trend controversy, which, despite people's concerns, showed a high demand for children's skincare. Videos showed children using products designed for adults, including ones with active ingredients such as retinol. The ingredient is used in anti-ageing skincare products that target wrinkles.

Definitely not something children would be worried about, but their curiosity about skincare was obvious. "Kids are naturally curious and instead of ignoring that, we can embrace it. With safe, gentle products parents can trust, and sweet moments that bring us closer," Mitchell concluded her post.

Skincare and children

Over 2,000 people commented on Mitchell's post. Many felt that promoting a skincare line for children would do more harm than good. "So yet again we are subjecting little girls (didn’t see a boy on the picture) to adult behaviors. Got it!" one person wrote. Another Instagram user wrote: "Everything about this is wrong, but also WHY is this AGAIN only focused on little girls?" "Why can’t we teach boys to take care of themselves? Oh maybe because they might grow into self-aware adults who take care of them & each other," the user added. It is essential to note that Rini's promotional advertisements include both boys and girls. "Guys! I’m rebranding alcohol and [creating] this super kid-friendly beverage so that kids don’t feel left out when adults are having a glass," one user commented sarcastically on a Rini post. "It’s called Not Wine ™ (not - meaning gentle breeze in Japanese - and wine meaning blessing in Korean). This is ridiculous!" A second person added, "I’m genuinely concerned by this. Kids don’t need hydrogel masks or actives. Their skin barrier is already healthy and still developing. This kind of 'early skincare' marketing really blurs the line between care and consumerism. Do better." However, not everyone is against the idea. "Y'all find any reason to be upset," one woman commented. "How is this different [from] the mom that takes her daughter for a spa day or to get her nails or hair done?! Skin care is something that WE ALL NEED! I wish this was around when I was a kid, maybe I would know how or even care to take care of my skin now.... Or maybe I would even like going to the spa." READ: How to embrace skinimalism in 2025 An expert spoke to CHOC's Children's Health Hub in 2024 about the viral social media skincare trends. Pediatric dermatologist Dr Brandie Metz shared some interesting insights on the matter. She said at the time that it was an excellent opportunity to educate the younger generation about skincare and help them build healthy habits. "I would like to think that there is a positive side to this trend … young people are taking care of their skin earlier and are more willing to adhere to a skincare routine." However, she warned that using too many skincare products, especially those containing retinol, Vitamin C, Alpha- and beta-hydroxy acids, and peptides, can be harmful to the skin. Dr Metz suggested that parents encourage their children to stick to simple routines that contain: Gentle cleanser

Moisturiser

Sunscreen Many tweens and teenagers start to explore skincare while undergoing puberty, as it can affect their skin, with many developing acne. Parents should always consider what is age-appropriate and research the products their families use. It is also advisable to consult a dermatologist or other healthcare experts for advice, especially if your child has eczema, acne, or other skin concerns.

