Are reusable pads safer? Here’s what the experts say

A recent study by the University of the Free State has raised concerns about the safety of disposable menstrual products. Here’s why some experts suggest reusable pads as a safer alternative.

For millions of South African women, sanitary pads and pantyliners are monthly essential products used without often questioning what’s inside them. However, a study by the University of the Free State (UFS) has raised concerns about the safety of some menstrual products, including those marketed as free from harmful chemicals. Researchers tested 16 popular brands of sanitary pads and eight pantyliner products and found that all contained at least two hormone-disrupting chemicals. The study, titled 'The presence of endocrine disrupting chemicals in sanitary pads: A study done in South Africa', has sparked debate around consumer safety, transparency, and the potential impact of long-term exposure.

What chemicals were found in sanitary pads and pantyliners?

The researchers focused on three groups of chemicals: bisphenols (including BPA), phthalates, and parabens.

The findings showed widespread contamination across all products tested. Every single pad and liner contained at least two of the target chemicals. - University of the Free State, Department of Chemistry

Bisphenols were detected in 100% of sanitary pads and 75% of pantyliners. Parabens were found in more than 81% of pads and 75% of liners, while phthalates were present in all pantyliners tested and in 50% of sanitary pads. “This repeated contact may contribute to cumulative exposure, which has been linked to hormonal imbalances, fertility problems, endometriosis, and even certain types of cancer,” the university said in a statement. Although these chemicals are common in personal care and plastic products, and the levels detected in individual products may be small, Professor Deon Visser, head of Chemistry at UFS, says the study raises concerns about the safety of menstrual products.



Many sanitary pads and liners contain hormone-disrupting chemicals, even when they are marketed as being ‘free from harmful chemicals’. The heat-pressing process can cause these chemicals to move into the top layer that touches your skin. - Professor Deon Visser, Head of Chemistry at UFS

Are there safer alternatives to disposable pads?



Visser suggests reusable pads as a safer alternative. “Look for the OEKO-TEX Standard 100 verification – an international standard – or use a reusable sanitary towel. “Our team is in the process of developing a reusable sanitary pad with superpowers – antimicrobial properties,” he says. In light of the findings, advocates for reusable menstrual products say the conversation around menstrual health and transparency is long overdue. A KwaZulu-Natal-based NGO that makes reusable pads told East Coast Radio that they were not surprised by the study’s findings. Sue Barnes, founder of Subz Pants and Pads says: “I strongly agree that there are harmful chemicals and gels in disposable pads, as well as dyes and bleaches in the cellulose used.” She adds that some of the girls they work with have reported skin irritation, allergies and recurring infections, which they believe may be linked to disposable sanitary pads.

What are reusable pads made of?

Barnes says their reusable pads are made from cotton and polyester-based fabrics and are fully washable. They previously received SABS absorbency approval and say proper hygiene education is key to safe use. “The hygiene is up to the user. That’s why our educational programme in schools focuses on how to wash and care for the Subz pads properly. We stress how important it is to keep the pads clean for long-term menstrual health.” Barnes also addressed some common misconceptions about reusable pads, including concerns about odour, bulkiness, and hygiene. “They are slim, very comfortable and highly absorbent, but obviously still need to be changed just like disposables. They reduce skin irritations, and if cleaned properly, they do not smell and washing them is so easy,” says Barnes.

Calls for greater awareness and regulation