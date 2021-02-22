WIN a weekend away for two | East Coast Radio

WIN a weekend away for two at The Cavern resort and spa valued at R8,600!
Updated | By Sponsored by Tourism KwaZulu-Natal
It's your turn to go on a #SweetEscape courtesy of Tourism KwaZulu-Natal.
It's your turn to go on a #SweetEscape courtesy of Tourism KwaZulu-Natal.
It's safe to say the #KZNHasItAll - from ocean views to lush mountains; our beautiful province has everything you need for the perfect #SweetEscape.
Tourism KwaZulu-Natal has been on a mission to highlight the best that KZN has to offer, and Stacey and J Sbu have been taken along for an adventurous ride.
This past weekend, we were swept away to The Cavern Drakensberg, Resort and Spa, where we spent the weekend hiking up mountains, zip-lining through lush trees at All Out Adventure, and relaxing at their beautiful spa.
Located in the northern Drakensberg foothills, surrounded by towering mountains, forests, and streams, lies a unique family resort.
According to their website, The Cavern is home to Bushman paintings and age-old rock carvings – all in a natural setting, where bird, animal, tree, and flower species flourish. It is also home to The Royal Drakensberg Primary School, founded in 2007 to uplift the local community. The journey to The Cavern is a beautiful country drive – 3.5 hours from Jo’burg or 3 hours from Durban.
You can hike, take in World Heritage Sites, explore while trail running, or sit at the pool with a good book.
After all these activities, Stacey and J Sbu decided to take up a match of tennis.
Who was the winner, you might ask?
Now it's your turn to experience this memorable weekend away!
Listen to the podcast below and tell us what Stacey says at the end of her tennis match with J Sbu when asked how she felt about their attempt at tennis...
Good luck!
Show's Stories
-
Cowboy Town: A ‘Wild West’ gem hidden in SA
Get a taste of the Wild West at Cowboy Town! From live country music to ...Stacey & J Sbu 12 minutes ago
-
These edible Crocs in Japan are epic
It seems it's a man-eats-shoe world that we live in after edible Crocs m...Danny Guselli an hour ago