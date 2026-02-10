Supafoods: Shifting from a supplier to a solution

Based in Umgeni Business Park in Durban, Supafoods has established itself as a trusted manufacturer and supplier within South Africa’s bakery and food supply sector.

What began as a modest operation has grown into a fully equipped food manufacturing facility, supplying bakery ingredients to retail groups, independent bakeries and community-based organisations across the country.

Supafoods focuses on the manufacture and supply of a broad range of bakery products, including bread and cake premixes, baking powders, cake toppings, plastic icing, pan release, chocolate chips, oils and related bakery provisions.

These products support daily in-store bakery operations, helping bakeries maintain consistency and quality in baked goods sold to consumers nationwide.

The business is headed up by Marco Kotze, who joined Supafoods in January 2020. Following a professional rugby career in South Africa and abroad, as well as business studies in France, Marco returned to Durban with his wife, Kelly, to become actively involved in the company.

He now oversees operations and strategic direction, with a focus on quality control, efficiency and long-term sustainability.