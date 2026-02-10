Supafoods: Shifting from a supplier to a solution
Updated
From baking better bread to feeding communities, here's how Durban-based Supafoods evolved from a supplier into a full-scale food solution for South Africa’s bakeries and beyond
Based in Umgeni Business Park in Durban, Supafoods has established itself as a trusted manufacturer and supplier within South Africa’s bakery and food supply sector.
What began as a modest operation has grown into a fully equipped food manufacturing facility, supplying bakery ingredients to retail groups, independent bakeries and community-based organisations across the country.
Supafoods focuses on the manufacture and supply of a broad range of bakery products, including bread and cake premixes, baking powders, cake toppings, plastic icing, pan release, chocolate chips, oils and related bakery provisions.
These products support daily in-store bakery operations, helping bakeries maintain consistency and quality in baked goods sold to consumers nationwide.
The business is headed up by Marco Kotze, who joined Supafoods in January 2020. Following a professional rugby career in South Africa and abroad, as well as business studies in France, Marco returned to Durban with his wife, Kelly, to become actively involved in the company.
He now oversees operations and strategic direction, with a focus on quality control, efficiency and long-term sustainability.
A Collaborative Approach to Retail Baking
Supafoods supplies established retail customers, including SPAR and Pick n Pay, and works closely with bakery teams within these environments.
Beyond supplying products, the company provides practical support to in-store bakers, offering guidance on mixing, baking and handling processes to help achieve reliable and consistent results.
This ‘Supafoods Academy’ approach has supported the development of long-standing working relationships within the retail bakery space.
In addition to formal retail, Supafoods services independent bakeries, cooperatives and informal trade. Its distribution network extends across KwaZulu-Natal and the Eastern Cape, supported by manufacturing and sales teams that work closely with customers to ensure dependable supply and product performance across a variety of bakery settings.
Marco’s advice for other business owners?
‘There are no shortcuts to success. Do the hard, unseen work, day after day. Your efforts accumulate and build the momentum that delivers the results when it really counts’
Feeding Solutions with a Community Focus
Alongside its bakery operations, Supafoods runs a feeding initiative focused on producing affordable, easy-to-prepare meal solutions.
Led by Kelly Kotze, the initiative supplies food products, through third-party partners, to schools, churches and non-profit organisations in South Africa and selected African regions.
These products are designed to support basic nutrition and assist feeding programmes operating in resource-constrained communities.
This initiative reflects Supafoods’ practical response to food accessibility challenges, using its manufacturing capability to support community-based organisations in a meaningful and sustainable way.
Quality, Compliance and Looking Ahead
Supafoods operates in line with recognised food safety, hygiene and health requirements and is certified Halaal. From its Durban facility, the company supplies customers nationally while supporting employment and skills development within its manufacturing team.
Looking ahead, Supafoods aims to strengthen its position within the South African retail bakery sector while continuing to refine and expand its feeding solutions. With a clear focus on quality, reliability and collaboration, the business remains committed to supporting bakeries, retailers and communities through carefully developed food products and practical industry support.
This week’s growth tip from Pavlo, based on Supafood’s experience and opportunities is:
Turn your product into a solution.Don’t only sell the “stuff” and hope the client figures it out. Wrap your know-how with training, tools and support so that every time they use what you sell, they win. That’s how you protect your price, deepen loyalty, and build a business that runs with you, not because of you.
This Future50 feature was presented by Pavlo Phitidis from Aurik and powered by FNB Business.
