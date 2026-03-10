Soul Souvlaki: From a Market Stall to a Modern Greek Dining Brand

What started as a humble market stall in Maboneng has grown into one of South Africa’s most recognisable modern Greek dining brands.

What started as a humble market stall in Maboneng has grown into one of South Africa’s most recognisable modern Greek dining brands.

Soul Souvlaki began in 2012 with a simple idea: to introduce “Greek street food done right” to the South African market. Founded by Dino Vlachos, the brand was born from his appreciation for Greek cuisine, its vibrant culture and the emphasis on quality ingredients that define traditional street food in Greece.

Dino Vlachos - Soul Souvlaki

After identifying a gap in the local market, Vlachos began testing the concept at Maboneng’s Market on Main. What started as a single stall serving freshly prepared souvlaki quickly gained traction among customers drawn to its straightforward menu and made-to-order approach. The success of the market format led to the opening of a container-style store in Maboneng, an unconventional space that would become the foundation of the Soul Souvlaki brand. From the outset, freshness and authenticity shaped the business model. There is no central production kitchen; each store prepares its food on site, ensuring that meals are made to order using fresh ingredients. Traditional souvlaki: Marinated chicken or lamb grilled on skewers, remains central to the menu, served either plated or wrapped in warm artisanal pitas with tzatziki, tomato, red onion and rocket. Other offerings include bifteki, lamb chops, chilli feta parcels and a range of vegetarian and vegan options.

Soul Souvlaki

Beyond the savoury menu, Soul Souvlaki incorporates elements of Greek café culture. Desserts such as baklava, melomakarona and kourabiedes form part of the offering, alongside artisanal ice cream. Traditional Greek coffee, prepared in brikis over an open flame, and classic frappés further reinforce the brand’s cultural roots.

Soul Souvlaki

Distinctive Spaces with a Neighbourhood Feel As the business expanded beyond its original container store, careful attention was given to store design. Locations often make use of industrial materials such as untreated metals, reclaimed wood and concrete finishes. Handwritten menus, family photo walls and communal seating contribute to an environment intended to reflect both modern design and neighbourhood familiarity. While each store maintains consistent brand standards, individual locations retain distinctive features.

Soul Souvlaki

Dino’s advice to other business owners applies to any industry: "Debt can crush your spirit when it turns into panic. It’s easy to borrow when you’re excited to grow, but new ideas take longer to pay back than you think. Don’t rush. Build on real cash flow and smart supplier terms. Any business owner listening — protect your freedom first, then grow something you can sustain. That’s how you build to last."

Growth and Expansion Following the success of its early stores, Soul Souvlaki introduced a franchise model to support expansion. Growth has focused on detailed site selection and partnering with hands-on owner-operators who manage day-to-day operations within a structured brand framework. Over the past decade, the business has developed from a single market stall into a recognised fast-casual Greek dining brand. Looking ahead, Soul Souvlaki aims to expand further across key urban centres in South Africa, strengthening its footprint while maintaining its emphasis on freshly prepared food and consistent store standards.