Pinnacle Stone: From a husband-and-wife team to a national surface supplier

Pinnacle Stone, a South African business specialising in stone and porcelain surfaces, was founded in 2020 by Kagiso and Wanela Komane.

Pinnacle Stone, a South African business specialising in stone and porcelain surfaces, was founded in 2020 by Kagiso and Wanela Komane.

After years of experience in senior roles within the granite industry, the couple identified an opportunity to provide a wide range of high-quality surfaces for homes and commercial projects across the country. What began as a shared vision between husband and wife has grown into a national supplier, known for its focus on quality, reliability, and client-focused service. From the outset, Kagiso and Wanela aimed to cater to a variety of clients, from homeowners and designers to kitchen studios, architects, and developers.

Supplied

They wanted Pinnacle Stone to offer more than just products, providing access to a broad range of surfaces at different price points while supporting both large-scale developments and smaller kitchen and stone businesses. By engaging with project teams early, the company has become known for helping to secure specifications, manage supply timelines and ensure projects are completed efficiently. Operating from Johannesburg and Polokwane, Pinnacle Stone supplies a portfolio of products, including imported porcelain and sintered stone surfaces. Its materials have been specified for luxury residential developments as well as private home renovations, demonstrating both the versatility and quality of its offerings. Today, the company employs between 21 and 50 people and continues to expand its footprint across multiple provinces in South Africa.

Supplied

Kagiso’s advice to other business owners or entrepreneurs is rooted in personal experience: "My lesson is simple: You can be highly educated and still be trapped by the need for approval and security. I had good options in corporate and government, but I chose entrepreneurship because I wanted to build something that outlives me. It’s painful at first: doubt, pressure, slow progress. But if you keep doing the hard yards, you reach a point where you’re no longer surviving, you’re creating jobs, innovating, and shaping South Africa’s future. Stay the course."

A Client-Focused Approach In their discussion with Pavlo Phitidis for the Future50, they shared how they are building their growth around one promise: certainty. They do not just supply stone and porcelain surfaces. They protect project timelines. That shift is powerful. In Asset of Value™ terms, it is about tightening positioning and engineering a stronger system of delivery. Instead of chasing every opportunity, they are: Winning specifications early, before budget pressure creates chaos

Protecting cash flow with a deliberate, controlled stock range

Engineering on-time delivery into systems, rather than relying on individuals to get things done This is what sustainable business growth looks like.

A Vision for the Future As Pinnacle Stone continues to grow, it remains focused on providing high-quality surfaces, supporting a diverse range of projects and maintaining a dependable supply chain.

Supplied