Olympic Paints: Second-Generation Innovation

Olympic Paints is blending family legacy with fresh innovation to stay ahead in South Africa’s manufacturing game.

Olympic Paints has been a part of South Africa’s manufacturing landscape since 1981. Founded by Niran Purbhoo, the company began as a local paint manufacturer supplying interior and exterior coatings to the domestic market. More than four decades later, it remains family led, with the next generation, Sejal Purbhoo, serving as Managing Director.

Olympic Paints has produced more than 450 million litres of paint for the South African market. With a workforce of over 100 employees, the company contributes to the country’s established manufacturing sector, supplying a range of décor and protective coating solutions crafted for both homes and commercial spaces.

Sejal Purbhoo’s path to the leadership of Olympic Paints was shaped by a blend of technical understanding and operational experience. After studying computer science and working as a software engineer, including time spent in Singapore, he returned to South Africa and joined the family business – not at the top, but starting in its procurement and production divisions. There, he gained practical experience in raw materials, quality control and factory operations before assuming the role of Managing Director. Over the past decade, he has focused on strengthening internal systems and formalising operational processes to support consistent production standards and sustainable performance.

Sejal’s advice to other entrepreneurs in family businesses is: "Don’t step into a family business too early. I built a career outside first, then started on the factory floor and earned respect. The mistake I see is assuming the surname is enough. It isn’t. Get real experience, learn the hard parts, and then have the brave conversation: are we committing to grow, or should we exit? That clarity changes everything."

Innovation in a Traditional Industry Although paint manufacturing is a long-established sector, Olympic Paints has continued to introduce product and process developments that set it apart in a competitive market. The company holds a patent for its Flip ‘n Roll paint lid, designed to double as a drip tray to reduce mess and minimise paint wastage during application - a practical innovation appreciated by both professionals and DIY painters.

Responding to evolving customer needs, Olympic Paints has also developed its AI-driven VibrAInt colour selection platform. This digital tool helps customers choose personalised colour schemes and visualise how different hues might appear in their spaces before making a final choice. Building on this approach, the company is developing a studio-based concept known as the “Colour Café”.

The model combines in-person consultation with digital visualisation technology, offering structured guidance to customers planning residential or commercial décor projects.