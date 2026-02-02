 CK Advertising: From Professional Sport to Brand Execution
From the rugby field to the brand field, this is how CK Advertising delivers smart, scalable brand execution across South Africa

CK Advertising based in Cape Town, was founded by Corne Krige. Before entering business, Krige was known for his career in professional rugby, which ended in his early thirties due to a serious neck injury. Medical advice confirmed that he could no longer continue playing, bringing his professional sport career to a close. 

Following his retirement, Krige entered the advertising sector through an outdoor media venture with a business partner. The operation focused on billboard advertising and was established informally – off the back of a handshake. 

Unfortunately the partnership ended, and Krige chose to start again independently, which led to the formation of CK Advertising. 

Establishing a Branding Business 

CK Advertising provides branding and event support services to businesses across South Africa. The company designs and supplies branded clothing, corporate gifts, banners, gazebos, and outdoor media, assisting clients at events, branch activations, and other brand-facing environments. 

Instead of producing high volumes of generic promotional items, CK Advertising focuses on considered, practical branding solutions. Its approach centres on ensuring consistent presentation and usability, particularly for organisations operating across multiple locations. 

Structured Brand Activation Solutions

The business is developing structured event solutions for organisations with regional or national branch networks. This includes standardised event kits and systems to manage logistics, storage, setup, and stock. 

The goal is to simplify execution, maintain brand consistency, and reduce unused or duplicated materials. 

Lessons from Business Experience

Krige emphasised the importance of formal agreements and clear documentation when entering partnerships. He notes that having expectations written down and understanding when to step away can prevent complications and support long-term sustainability. 

These lessons serve as guidance for others entering business from non-commercial backgrounds. 

Looking Ahead

Today, CK Advertising operates as a creative branding and events partner, offering practical, repeatable solutions that help organisations maintain consistent brand delivery. The business continues to refine its offerings, aiming to support clients in managing branch-level events and activations efficiently and reliably. 

This Future50 feature was presented by Pavlo Phitidis from Aurik and powered by FNB Business  

