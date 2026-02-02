CK Advertising: From Professional Sport to Brand Execution

CK Advertising based in Cape Town, was founded by Corne Krige. Before entering business, Krige was known for his career in professional rugby, which ended in his early thirties due to a serious neck injury. Medical advice confirmed that he could no longer continue playing, bringing his professional sport career to a close.

Following his retirement, Krige entered the advertising sector through an outdoor media venture with a business partner. The operation focused on billboard advertising and was established informally – off the back of a handshake.

Unfortunately the partnership ended, and Krige chose to start again independently, which led to the formation of CK Advertising.