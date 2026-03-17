Blomo Plastics: From Hand-Built Machinery to Modern Packaging Manufacturing

If you grew up in South Africa, you’ll know the sound: That “scrape-rattle-scrape” as a kid rides up and down the driveway… again… and again… and again. Blomo Plastics made close to two million of those little black push bikes over the years. Two million kids with joy. And two million parents thinking, “Please… just burn that energy.” Blomo Plastics began in 1989 through the determination and ingenuity of founder Fritz Strydom Snr.

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As a young engineer with experience in plastic moulding, Fritz Strydom Snr recognised an opportunity to manufacture products locally at a time when specialised equipment was not readily available. Rather than purchasing machinery, he constructed his own blow-moulding machine while working full-time, laying the foundation for what would become Blomo Plastics. In its early years, the company focused on consumer products, producing child safety seats and ride-on toys that became familiar features in many South African homes. Demand steadily increased, and over time nearly two million ride-on toys were manufactured, establishing the business’s reputation for practical design and reliable production.

Adapting to a Changing Industry As market conditions evolved, Blomo Plastics gradually transitioned away from toy manufacturing and redirected its expertise towards rigid plastic packaging, an area offering broader industrial application and long-term manufacturing opportunity. Beyond manufacturing, the company supports clients through product design and development, mould manufacturing and maintenance, and ongoing technical support, reflecting the engineering roots on which the business was built.

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Fritz Strydom Snr’s advice to other business owners is: Don’t put all your eggs in one basket. We learned it the hard way when one big customer became most of our work. When their priorities changed, we felt it fast and it hurt. Start building a wider customer base now, even if it feels slow at first. It gives you stability, choices, and room to grow.

A Family Business Moving Forward More than three decades after its establishment, Blomo Plastics remains a family-driven enterprise. Leadership within the business now includes the founder’s sons, who play active roles in daily operations and production management, continuing the practical, hands-on approach that has characterised the company since its earliest days. The business continues investing in additional production lines to expand capacity and enhance product capability. Plans are underway to introduce PET packaging solutions aligned with export standards, while future developments may include packaging applications for food-related industries as specialised equipment is introduced.