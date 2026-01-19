The KZN Future 50 is Back Again in 2026 – Powered by FNB Business and East Coast Radio!

These are the visionaries who, through long nights and challenging seasons, transform bold ideas into lasting impact, shaping the future of South Africa with every milestone they achieve.

If you’re making an impact in your industry, whether it’s transport, freight and logistics, retail and wholesale trade, manufacturing, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, professional services, ICT or hospitality, this is your moment to step forward. We want to shine a spotlight on the work you’re doing and the future you’re building.

Be inspired by leaders who turn ambition into scalable growth, optimising workflows, streamlining operations, and breaking through bottlenecks to shape the future of South Africa. Are you building something extraordinary? Step forward and share your journey. Register now to have your business featured among the nation’s trailblazers.

Fill in the form below for your chance to be profiled on the Future 50 feature on East Coast Breakfast.