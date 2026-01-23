Flight Club 2026

Flight Club by East Coast Radio is an exclusive growth platform combining expert-led marketing insight with high-impact radio and digital advertising to help ambitious KZN brands scale with confidence.

Flight Club by East Coast Radio is an exclusive growth platform combining expert-led marketing insight with high-impact radio and digital advertising to help ambitious KZN brands scale with confidence.

Click here to register for the free seminar.

Welcome to Flight Club by East Coast Radio Flight Club is an exclusive marketing initiative created by East Coast Radio to help ambitious brands take their marketing to the next level using the power of radio & digital. Designed with experience, care and insight, Flight Club combines thought-leading strategy, practical learning and exceptional advertising value — all delivered by KwaZulu-Natal’s leading commercial radio station.

What is Flight Club? Flight Club is a program that helped grow local businesses into household names. It starts with a powerful and practical seminar, hosted by an international speaker. It is a great opportunity for businesses that want to grow with intention. It offers access to powerful marketing insights, shared by industry experts, alongside specially structured radio advertising packages created to deliver real impact and measurable results.

Why Flight Club Matters In a fast-moving and competitive marketplace, clear strategy and trusted media matter more than ever. Flight Club exists to equip business owners and marketing professionals with fresh thinking, practical tools and the confidence to make smarter marketing decisions, while unlocking exceptional value through East Coast Radio’s reach, credibility and influence.

Who It’s For Flight Club is ideal for business owners, brand leaders and marketing professionals across KwaZulu-Natal who are serious about growth, visibility and long-term brand success. Whether you’re refining your strategy or ready to scale, Flight Club is designed to meet you where you are and help you move forward.

More Than a Seminar What sets Flight Club apart is the combination of learning and action. Delegates don’t just leave inspired — they leave empowered, supported by tailored advertising opportunities that help turn insight into momentum on one of South Africa’s most trusted media platforms.

Take Flight With Us If you’re ready to elevate your brand, sharpen your marketing approach and partner with a station that understands the local market deeply, Flight Club is your invitation to do just that. For more information or to find out how to be part of Flight Club, please click here.