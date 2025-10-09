A photo story of ECR's 29th birthday celebration

As East Coast Radio turned a year older, the teams took to the streets and spread some joy with the people of KZN.

The East Coast Breakfast Team, Carol Ofori, Danny Guselli, Stacey and J Sbu, as well as members of the ECR Hype Squad, broadcasted from four Engen petrol stations in KZN today.

They had the pleasure of interacting with ECR fans, participating in special giveaways, and showing some love to our listeners.

The morning started with an electrifying energy as the breakfast team hit play on 'Pumping Up' the Action.