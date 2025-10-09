A photo story of ECR's 29th birthday celebration
Updated | By East Coast Radio
Take a look into East Coast Radio's 29 litres for our 29th birthday below...
As East Coast Radio turned a year older, the teams took to the streets and spread some joy with the people of KZN.
The East Coast Breakfast Team, Carol Ofori, Danny Guselli, Stacey and J Sbu, as well as members of the ECR Hype Squad, broadcasted from four Engen petrol stations in KZN today.
They had the pleasure of interacting with ECR fans, participating in special giveaways, and showing some love to our listeners.
The morning started with an electrifying energy as the breakfast team hit play on 'Pumping Up' the Action.
The ECR Hype Squad were there to participate in the action.
Styles Mbatha from the ECR Hype Squad sing 'Happy Birthday' with the crowd of listeners who visited Engen.
Read more: Mzansi left guessing over R17k fuel pump
Danny brought the vibes to the ECR listeners in the South Coast, and they were all too happy to match his energy.
Then it was time for Stacey and J Sbu to bring the energy to the last Engen petrol station.
One thing was evident today: the teams were not alone in their celebrations, as many people shared in the excitement of celebrating our 29th birthday.
Image Courtesy of East Coast Radio
