East Coast Radio wraps up 29th birthday celebrations

East Coast Radio turned 29 yesterday, and it warmed our hearts to see how many of our loyal listeners joined in on the celebration.

This year, East Coast Radio chose a different path in celebrating our birthday. The idea of 'Here with you' went even deeper as the team decided to engage with the KZN community on their birthday.

From fuel vouchers to free coffees, dancing, selfies, storytelling, and more, people from all around KwaZulu-Natal were just as excited as we were to celebrate our milestone birthday.

It was the heartwarming stories from our ECR listeners, coupled with the sense of belonging that comes with being an ECR listener, that touched our presenters. The smiles and unfiltered celebrations breathed meaning into our 29th birthday celebrations, and we asked our presenters to share some of that energy with us.

The East Coast Breakfast Team

"I found myself reflecting as I took the drive at 5 am (yesterday) morning, to our breakfast outside broadcast at Engen. The M4 was quiet, and my mind drifted to the countless ways the station is woven into the fabric that is KZN," says Darren Maule.

"From sharing laughs, pulling together when it matters most, celebrating, supporting and making memories for nearly three decades, half of which I have been a part of, I felt a real sense of love for the community that is ECR. We often say if it matters to the province, then it matters to us, and that is the truth. I’m so grateful to every listener who chooses to turn on their radio to tune in and be with us.

"I’m grateful to my amazing colleagues pushing every day to be better for our listeners, and I’m grateful I get to work, live and play in this wonderful province that we call home. Happy birthday to the bestest station ever! It’s been such a beautiful and fun day, across every single show as we pump pumped it up!"