East Coast Radio wraps up 29th birthday celebrations
Updated | By Udesha Moodley-Judhoo
East Coast Radio presenters left fueled up by our 29th birthday celebrations.
East Coast Radio turned 29 yesterday, and it warmed our hearts to see how many of our loyal listeners joined in on the celebration.
This year, East Coast Radio chose a different path in celebrating our birthday. The idea of 'Here with you' went even deeper as the team decided to engage with the KZN community on their birthday.
From fuel vouchers to free coffees, dancing, selfies, storytelling, and more, people from all around KwaZulu-Natal were just as excited as we were to celebrate our milestone birthday.
It was the heartwarming stories from our ECR listeners, coupled with the sense of belonging that comes with being an ECR listener, that touched our presenters. The smiles and unfiltered celebrations breathed meaning into our 29th birthday celebrations, and we asked our presenters to share some of that energy with us.
The East Coast Breakfast Team
"I found myself reflecting as I took the drive at 5 am (yesterday) morning, to our breakfast outside broadcast at Engen. The M4 was quiet, and my mind drifted to the countless ways the station is woven into the fabric that is KZN," says Darren Maule.
"From sharing laughs, pulling together when it matters most, celebrating, supporting and making memories for nearly three decades, half of which I have been a part of, I felt a real sense of love for the community that is ECR. We often say if it matters to the province, then it matters to us, and that is the truth. I’m so grateful to every listener who chooses to turn on their radio to tune in and be with us.
"I’m grateful to my amazing colleagues pushing every day to be better for our listeners, and I’m grateful I get to work, live and play in this wonderful province that we call home. Happy birthday to the bestest station ever! It’s been such a beautiful and fun day, across every single show as we pump pumped it up!"
Carmen Reddy says: "I have been listening to East Coast Radio my entire life, from the time I was born and little, and radio's always been a big part of my life, and it's unbelievable to me that I'm part of this birthday celebration.
"Seeing our birthday celebration was a reminder of what a big part of the fabric of KZN we are and what we mean to people, especially those who commute to work in their cars in the morning and return in the afternoon. People who are listening in the day, on the weekends, at night, whatever the case might be. Radio is a permanent, live friend at all times, and today, it just reinvigorated the idea that it was the best day ever to celebrate with others, just to know, feel, and be part of the impact of East Coast Radio in the province. It was just absolutely unbelievable."
The Daytime Queen, Carol Ofori, was overwhelmed with joy.
"It was beautiful seeing all the people who love the brand and all the stories of people who've been listening to East Coast Radio before my time. So, so beautiful and it was an honour to be a part of such an important milestone for the business and cheers to 2,900 more years of East Coast Radio, the magical brand that brings everything to the people," she says.
Danny Guselli adds: " I'm gonna be honest, the day was absolutely beautiful. Besides seeing people happy and winning 29 litres of fuel courtesy of East Coast Radio and Engen, just hearing people's stories about how much they love East Coast Radio was what stood out the most.
"Unprompted on air when I said to someone, 'What do you wanna say to East Coast Radio?' The stories they had to tell, like it's a testament to all the work that we've done over the 29 years. We really have been there with you as East Coast Radio. So it was an unbelievable day, and yeah, a massive thank you to Engen and everyone who came out to wish East Coast Radio a happy birthday."
"All in all, today was magical, as it always is. I mean, this is the wonder of community, and also for us as a brand to go to where our listeners are, as opposed to making them come to us, I think it's very special.
"And that kind of crossover moment is important to see how stoked everybody was to have us around today. It's heartwarming and also puts things into perspective. We're part of something so much bigger. It's not just radio guys, it's part of people's lives," says Stacey Norman.
As someone whose lifelong dream has been to be part of ECR, I am deeply grateful and profoundly proud to belong to a brand that serves not by colour, background, or creed, but by humanity, integrity, and the shared values that unite us all
