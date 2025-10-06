KZN, we’re turning 29! On Thursday, 9 October 2025, East Coast Radio celebrates another milestone birthday in true ECR style and you’ve got 3 chances to win!

In partnership with Engen, we’re giving back to you with prizes that fuel your day and put smiles on faces. It’s our way of saying thank you for being part of the journey.

Here’s how you can win:

1. Fuel Voucher Giveaways at Engen

We’re hitting the road and popping up at four different Engen service stations across KZN. When you find us, you’ll have the chance of winning one of 200 vouchers, each loaded with 29 litres of fuel.

Important to know:

The exact locations will only be revealed on 9 October via our WhatsApp Channel (not on-air).

Not every car that comes through is guaranteed a fill-up, vouchers will be given away randomly throughout the activations.

All you need to do is follow East Coast Radio on WhatsApp to find out where we’ll be and come through for your chance of winning!

How to follow us: Open WhatsApp → Tap Updates → Search East Coast Radio → Follow or Click here.