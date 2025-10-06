East Coast Radio’s 29th Birthday Celebration
Updated | By East Coast Radio
KZN, we’re turning 29! On Thursday, 9 October 2025, East Coast Radio celebrates another milestone birthday in true ECR style and you’ve got 3 chances to win!
In partnership with Engen, we’re giving back to you with prizes that fuel your day and put smiles on faces. It’s our way of saying thank you for being part of the journey.
Here’s how you can win:
1. Fuel Voucher Giveaways at Engen
We’re hitting the road and popping up at four different Engen service stations across KZN. When you find us, you’ll have the chance of winning one of 200 vouchers, each loaded with 29 litres of fuel.
Important to know:
- The exact locations will only be revealed on 9 October via our WhatsApp Channel (not on-air).
- Not every car that comes through is guaranteed a fill-up, vouchers will be given away randomly throughout the activations.
- All you need to do is follow East Coast Radio on WhatsApp to find out where we’ll be and come through for your chance of winning!
How to follow us: Open WhatsApp → Tap Updates → Search East Coast Radio → Follow or Click here.
2. Stand a chance to Win R29 000 in Cash
If fuel weren’t enough, there’s more! At each of the selected Engin, you’ll find a big poster with a QR code.
Simply scan the code, fill out your details, and you’ll be entered into the draw for a massive R29 000 cash prize.
One lucky winner will be announced on Friday, 10 October, live during the Breakfast Show.
3. Win More Fuel Vouchers Online
We didn’t forget about those who can’t join us on the ground! On Thursday, 9 October only, you’ll have the chance to win more 29-litre fuel vouchers online.
Click Here, fill in the quick entry form and tune in on the 9th as winners are announced live on air!
This isn’t just a birthday it’s a THANK YOU for 29 years of being with us through every moment that mattered. From music that moves you, to prizes that make a difference, you have the chance of winning something special this year.
So, follow us on WhatsApp, join us at Engen or enter online, and be part of the party as we fuel KZN together.
T’s & C’s Apply
