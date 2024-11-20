Mzansi Fest

The Mzansi Festival 2024 is a celebration of South African music, culture, and talent, showcasing some of the country's top artists in an electrifying live concert experience.

Headlining this year's festival are two of South Africa's most iconic musical acts—Micasa, Mafikizolo, Garth Taylor Lira, and many many more.

The event promises to attract a diverse audience, offering a prime opportunity for brand sponsors to connect with fans through unique and engaging activations.

In addition to the live concert experience, the event will be supported by a media partnership East Coast Radio, ensuring a nationwide reach and significant exposure across multiple platforms.



Tickets are available now at Webtickets.