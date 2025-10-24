Musgrave Summer Fest
Updated
Join the free Summer Fest at Musgrave Centre rooftop on 8 Nov 2025 for family fun, food, and a padel tournament with R6,000 in prizes.
8th Nov 2025. (8am - 1pm)
Bring the family for a fun-filled market, food stalls, jumping castles, and a padel tournament on the Musgrave Centre rooftop parking (Level 6), - FREE ENTRANCE -
Brought to you by Musgrave Towers Residential Apartments: https://musgravetowers.co.za/
For more information, WhatsApp: 071 557 0776
Enter our Summer Fest Padel Tournament and win your share of R6000 in prizes. 8th November 2025
Entry = R200. per player.
Enter through the Playtomic app HERE.
