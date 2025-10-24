 Musgrave Summer Fest
Stream ECR
Stream EC Gold Donate Weather

Musgrave Summer Fest

Updated | By East Coast Radio

Join the free Summer Fest at Musgrave Centre rooftop on 8 Nov 2025 for family fun, food, and a padel tournament with R6,000 in prizes.

Musgrave Summer Fest
Supplied

8th Nov 2025. (8am - 1pm)


Bring the family for a fun-filled market, food stalls, jumping castles, and a padel tournament on the Musgrave Centre rooftop parking (Level 6), - FREE ENTRANCE -

Brought to you by Musgrave Towers Residential Apartments: https://musgravetowers.co.za/
For more information, WhatsApp: 071 557 0776

Enter our Summer Fest Padel Tournament and win your share of R6000 in prizes. 8th November 2025 

Entry = R200. per player.

Enter through the Playtomic app HERE.

More on East Coast Radio

Durban Events Things to do in KZN

Follow us on social media: 

HOW TO LISTEN TO EAST COAST RADIO

  1. Listen to East Coast Radio on the FM (frequency modulation) spectrum between 94 and 95 FM on your radio.
  2. Listen live to ECR by clicking here or download the ECR App (iOS/Android).
  3. Listen to East Coast Radio on the DStv audio bouquet , channel 836. 
  4. Switch to the audio bouquet on your Openview decoder and browse to channel 606
  5. Listen to us on Amazon Alexa

Show's Stories

© 2025 Kagiso Media Ltd. All rights reserved.