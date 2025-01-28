‘The Middle Beast Tour’ - Bassem Youssef
Bassem Youssef
makes a special stop in South Africa on his ‘The Middle Beast Tour.
Celebrated Egyptian-American comedian and satirist Bassem Youssef is set
to make his South African debut with The Middle Beast Tour in February
2025. Brought to you by Blu Blood in association with Gift of the Givers
Foundation, the tour kicks off on 7th February at Durban ICC before
heading to CTICC in Cape Town (2 shows) on 8th February and wraps up
on 9th February at Emperors Palace in Johannesburg.
In Bassem Youssef’s one of a kind solo comedy performance, the audience is taken on a personal journey from Bassem’s career as a heart surgeon in Egypt to finding himself in the middle of the Arab Spring and becoming the host of the largest political satire show in the history of the Arab World. His jokes earned him worldwide recognition as “The Egyptian Jon Stewart,” but also got him arrested, interrogated, and ultimately prompted his escape to America just as the country was going through its very own identity crisis.
Osman Osman and Shaaista Khan Osman, MD and CEO of Blu Blood, are eagerly awaiting the long-anticipated arrival of Bassem in South Africa: "We are honoured to host Bassem Youssef's first tour in South Africa. As someone who has bridged cultures through his unique blend of humour and storytelling, his ability to use humour to navigate complex social and political issues has made him a powerful voice in today’s world. We believe that he will resonate deeply with the South African audience that are seeking both laughter and thought-provoking perspectives.”
Tickets are available on Ticketpro or your nearest SPAR Payzone kiosk. The show holds a PG-16 age restriction.
Tour Dates:
- Durban: Friday, February 7, 2025 @ Durban ICC
- Cape Town: Saturday, February 8, 2025 @ CTICC (TWO SHOWS 19H00 & 21H45)
- Johannesburg: Sunday, February 9, 2025 @ Emperors Palace
