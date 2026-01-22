Lace Up for the Galleria Mall Challenge – 15 March 2026

Amanzimtoti, KwaZulu-Natal – Runners, walkers and families are invited to take part in the Galleria Mall Challenge, set to take place on Saturday, 15 March, with both the start and finish at Galleria Mall. This exciting road running event promises a vibrant race-day atmosphere, competitive racing and a fun, inclusive experience for all fitness levels.

Participants can choose from three distances: a 21.1km half marathon, a 10km race, and a 5km fun walk designed especially for the not-so-serious runners and those who simply want to enjoy the day at a relaxed pace.

Adding to the excitement, a cash prize of R10 000 is up for grabs for both the first male and first female finishers in the 21.1km race, making it a must-do event for competitive athletes.

The Galleria Mall Challenge is proudly sponsored by Anta and East Coast Radio, and is professionally managed by the Amanzimtoti Athletics Club, ensuring a well-organised and safe race for all participants.

Runners are encouraged to enter early to avoid missing out.

Early bird entries close on 22 February 2026

Online entries close on 9 March 2026

Entries are available online via Racepass: Click Here

Whether you’re chasing a personal best, competing for prize money, or simply enjoying a fun walk with friends and family, the Galleria Mall Challenge offers something for everyone.