 Kings & Queens of Comedy 2026
Stream ECR
Stream EC Gold Donate Weather

Kings & Queens of Comedy

Updated | By East Coast Radio

South Africa’s ultimate laugh fest returns as Kings & Queens of Comedy hits the Durban ICC on 7 February 2026, featuring a legendary all-star line-up and hosted once again by Darren Maule.

Kings and Queens Comedy Show 2026
Supplied

South Africa’s most-loved laugh fest, Kings & Queens of Comedy, returns to the Durban ICC on 7 February 2026, celebrating an incredible 14 years of laughter, legacy and live entertainment excellence.  

Brought to you by Blu Blood in association with East Coast Radio, this next line-up is nothing short of legendary and features an all-star ensemble including Tumi Morake, Joey Rasdien, Krijay Govender, David Kau, Annalakshmi, Vafa Naraghi, Kaseran Pillay, and Vikash Mathura as ‘Harry Mama’ – with none other than Darren Maule once again taking the throne as host. 

Whether you’re a loyal subject of comedy or just looking for a good night out - this royal affair has it all. The laughter monarchy is back in session!  

Click here to purchase tickets: www.blublood.com

Follow us on social media: 

More on East Coast Radio

KZN Events Things to do in KZ

Show's Stories

© 2025 Kagiso Media Ltd. All rights reserved.