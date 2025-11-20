Kings & Queens of Comedy 2026

South Africa’s most-loved laugh fest, Kings & Queens of Comedy, returns to the Durban ICC on 7 February 2026, celebrating an incredible 14 years of laughter, legacy and live entertainment excellence.

Brought to you by Blu Blood in association with East Coast Radio, this next line-up is nothing short of legendary and features an all-star ensemble including Tumi Morake, Joey Rasdien, Krijay Govender, David Kau, Annalakshmi, Vafa Naraghi, Kaseran Pillay, and Vikash Mathura as ‘Harry Mama’ – with none other than Darren Maule once again taking the throne as host.

Whether you’re a loyal subject of comedy or just looking for a good night out - this royal affair has it all. The laughter monarchy is back in session!

Click here to purchase tickets: www.blublood.com