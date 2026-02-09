Jonsson Workwear Durban Open

This R6 million Sunshine Tour and HotelPlanner Tour event brings top South African and international golfers to a newly revitalised championship course. As part of the South African Swing, the tournament offers rising stars a vital pathway toward the DP World Tour.

In partnership with Jonsson Workwear and the City of Durban, the event celebrates excellence and community upliftment. Spectators can secure their tickets at sunshinetour.com/tickets for an unforgettable week of world‑class golf.