Join us on a three-city tour across Joburg, Durban, and Cape Town as we showcase the finest spirits and wines from around the globe.

Step into a world of elegance and excitement at the International Spirits and Wine Festival, where every corner holds a new adventure for both enthusiasts and industry insiders alike. From captivating tastings guided by experts to exclusive seminars that unlock the secrets of your favourite libations, there’s something for everyone.

Mingle with top industry professionals while discovering hidden gems among the booths, where you can purchase your newfound favourites to savor at home.





Click Here to purchase your tickets.