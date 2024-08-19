Durban Virginia Airshow 2024

Some of the best aviation performers in the country are heading to the Durban Virginia Airshow brought to you by Standard Bank and Execujet which returns to the skies of Durban on 31 August 2024.

Back again after winning the 2023 Airshow of the Year Award and with the Indian Ocean as the perfect backdrop for these incredible displays, this event promises to be an action-packed family day out with a range of ground exhibits, a market, delicious food and refreshment stalls, and activities for all ages to enjoy.

This year’s action packed lineup includes displays by The South African Air Force (SAAF), 5-time South African aerobatics champion, Patrick Davidson, the Marksmen Aerobatic Team, On the Move’s Tristan Eeles, and an Execujet flypast.

Gates open at 08:30 and tickets cost R140 for adults and R100 for under 18’s and are available at Ticketpro or at the gate on the day. https://bit.ly/3XTAzEL