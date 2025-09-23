 Bryan Adams | Roll With The Punches Tour
Updated | By East Coast Radio

Global icon, Bryan Adams is heading to South Africa in 2026!

Bryan Adams
Supplied

Global icon Bryan Adams is bringing his ‘Roll with the Punches’ Tour to Durban in April 2026. With four decades of hits and a reputation as one of the world’s most electrifying live performers, this is a show you won’t want to miss!

The Big Concerts Fan Club pre-sale starts 09h00 Thursday, 25 September – more information from www.bigconcerts.co.za.

Tickets go on sale to the public at 09h00 Friday, 26 September from www.bigconcerts.co.za or www.ticketmaster.co.za.

Another Big Concerts Experience, in association with East Coast Radio.

KZN Events Things to do in KZN

