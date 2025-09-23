Bryan Adams | Roll With The Punches Tour

Global icon Bryan Adams is bringing his ‘Roll with the Punches’ Tour to Durban in April 2026. With four decades of hits and a reputation as one of the world’s most electrifying live performers, this is a show you won’t want to miss!

The Big Concerts Fan Club pre-sale starts 09h00 Thursday, 25 September – more information from www.bigconcerts.co.za.

Tickets go on sale to the public at 09h00 Friday, 26 September from www.bigconcerts.co.za or www.ticketmaster.co.za.

Another Big Concerts Experience, in association with East Coast Radio.