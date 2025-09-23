Bryan Adams | Roll With The Punches Tour
Updated | By East Coast Radio
Global icon, Bryan Adams is heading to South Africa in 2026!
Global icon, Bryan Adams is heading to South Africa in 2026!
Global icon Bryan Adams is bringing his ‘Roll with the Punches’ Tour to Durban in April 2026. With four decades of hits and a reputation as one of the world’s most electrifying live performers, this is a show you won’t want to miss!
The Big Concerts Fan Club pre-sale starts 09h00 Thursday, 25 September – more information from www.bigconcerts.co.za.
Tickets go on sale to the public at 09h00 Friday, 26 September from www.bigconcerts.co.za or www.ticketmaster.co.za.
Another Big Concerts Experience, in association with East Coast Radio.
More on East Coast Radio
Follow us on social media:
HOW TO LISTEN TO EAST COAST RADIO
- Listen to East Coast Radio on the FM (frequency modulation) spectrum between 94 and 95 FM on your radio.
- Listen live to ECR by clicking here or download the ECR App (iOS/Android).
- Listen to East Coast Radio on the DStv audio bouquet, channel 836.
- Switch to the audio bouquet on your Openview decoder and browse to channel 606
- Listen to us on Amazon Alexa.
Show's Stories
-
Danny Guselli shares what drives his ‘why’ in his career
What drives you to push hard in your job? Danny Guselli gets real about ...Danny Guselli 51 minutes ago
-
KZN nutritionist explains why biltong is not healthy
Have you ever wondered what the recommended serving size is for biltong ...Carol Ofori 2 hours ago