Anywhere In Your City Returns for Season 8 in Partnership with East Coast Radio.
Updated | By East Coast Radio
Anywhere In Your City is
back for Season 8, this time in partnership with East Coast Radio, promising an
unforgettable celebration of music, community, and live entertainment.
Anywhere In Your City is back for Season 8, this time in partnership with East Coast Radio, promising an unforgettable celebration of music, community, and live entertainment.
The event has become a much-anticipated highlight on the calendar, known for transforming public spaces into vibrant hubs of live performances, activations, and interactive experiences. Attendees can expect a full day of entertainment, connecting with local talent, enjoying immersive activities, and sharing moments with friends, old and new and wider community of afro house lovers.
Season 8 is set to take place on 13 December, at the Hollywoodbets Kingsmead Stadium giving music lovers and eventgoers the perfect way to end the year on a high note.
Tickets are available at Webtickets.co.za. Given the popularity of past seasons, early booking is strongly recommended.
In this podcast, DJ Merlon, the founder of Anywhere In Your City, announces the exciting partnership with East Coast Radio. Listeners are encouraged to stay tuned into Stacey and J Sbu’s show as they build up to the event to hear about the vision for Season 8 and what attendees can look forward to with regards to the lineup.
The event will also feature the #ECRHypeSquad, who will be on-site to energize the crowd, host activations, and give away awesome prizes.
Anywhere In Your City continues to celebrate local talent, foster connections, and create moments that resonate long after the day ends. With East Coast Radio’s partnership, Season 8 promises to be a dynamic, engaging, and unmissable event, combining music, entertainment, and community spirit in one spectacular celebration.
For tickets and more information, visit Webtickets.co.za.
More on East Coast Radio
Follow us on social media:
HOW TO LISTEN TO EAST COAST RADIO
- Listen to East Coast Radio on the FM (frequency modulation) spectrum between 94 and 95 FM on your radio.
- Listen live to ECR by clicking here or download the ECR App (iOS/Android).
- Listen to East Coast Radio on the DStv audio bouquet, channel 836.
- Switch to the audio bouquet on your Openview decoder and browse to channel 606
- Listen to us on Amazon Alexa.
Show's Stories
-
LISTEN: The November week that was with your faves
Did you miss some of the iconic on-air moments Stacey Norman and J Sbu s...Stacey & J Sbu 3 hours ago
-
PRESS PLAY: Rewind to your favourite Breakfast moments this week - 17 to 21 November
Let's rewind KZN’s funniest week on East Coast Breakfast: Lift disasters...East Coast Breakfast 3 hours ago