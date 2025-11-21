Anywhere In Your City

The event has become a much-anticipated highlight on the calendar, known for transforming public spaces into vibrant hubs of live performances, activations, and interactive experiences. Attendees can expect a full day of entertainment, connecting with local talent, enjoying immersive activities, and sharing moments with friends, old and new and wider community of afro house lovers.

Season 8 is set to take place on 13 December, at the Hollywoodbets Kingsmead Stadium giving music lovers and eventgoers the perfect way to end the year on a high note.

Tickets are available at Webtickets.co.za. Given the popularity of past seasons, early booking is strongly recommended.