Throwback Jamz: Disney and Nickelodeon nightlife hits Umhlanga
Updated | By East Coast Radio
The childhood party of your dreams is coming to Umhlanga on 27 September, featuring iconic (and nostalgic) Disney and Nickelodeon hits.
The childhood party of your dreams is coming to Umhlanga on 27 September, featuring iconic (and nostalgic) Disney and Nickelodeon hits.
The ultimate Disney and Nickelodeon party is set to electrify Umhlanga on 27 September with an unforgettable night of nostalgic hits.
ALSO READ: The Rocky Horror Show is coming to Durban!
This exclusive nightlife event promises to transport attendees back to their childhood memories while injecting a dose of adult energy into the mix.
At Marbella Grand Cafe, located in The Pearls Mall, Umhlanga Rocks, the party will kick off with karaoke at 6 pm, followed by dancing and revelry starting at 8 pm. The venue, known for its high-quality food, lively atmosphere, and refreshing cocktails, is the perfect setting for this event.
Attendees can enjoy a range of food and drinks while competing in various activities, including best-dressed competitions, with prizes up for grabs. The event is designed for those aged 18 and above, promising an evening of uninhibited fun and entertainment.
Important Details:
Date: Saturday, 27 September 2025
Time: Doors open at 6 pm
Venue: Marella Grand Cafe (2 McCausland Crescent, Shop C1, The Pearls mall, Umhlanga Rocks, Umhlanga)
Tickets: From R200. Click here to purchase.
@neweraexperiences DURBAN, ARE YOU READY!? The Disney party is coming to you! 🗓️ 27 Sep, Saturday 🕒 Doors open at 6pm 📍 Marbella Grand Cafe, Umhlanga An exclusive nightlife experience featuring iconic Disney and Nickelodeon hits. 🎤 Karaoke at 6pm 🪩 Party starts at 8pm 🍟 Food and drinks on sale 🥇 Competitions 🎁 Prizes 👩🎤 Best dressed …and a whole lot more! Childhood Memories. Adult Energy. Grab your ticket now - don’t be the one watching Insta stories instead👀🎟️ TICKET LINK IN BIO #throwbackjamz #disneyparty #disney #nickelodeon #childhoodmemories ♬ original sound - New Era Experiences
ALSO READ: Hidden gem in Durban: Heidi’s Cafe
MORE ON EAST COAST RADIO
Show's Stories
-
From silence to strength: Nozibele Qamngana-Mayaba's journey and the unfiltered power of Don't Hold Back
Nozibele Qamngana-Mayaba opens up to Stacey and J Sbu on Don’t Hold Back...Stacey & J Sbu 5 minutes ago
-
World Suicide Prevention Day: What you can do to help those around you
Today is World Suicide Prevention Day and the theme is ‘Changing the Nar...Stacey & J Sbu 4 hours ago