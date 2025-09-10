Throwback Jamz: Disney and Nickelodeon nightlife hits Umhlanga

The ultimate Disney and Nickelodeon party is set to electrify Umhlanga on 27 September with an unforgettable night of nostalgic hits.

This exclusive nightlife event promises to transport attendees back to their childhood memories while injecting a dose of adult energy into the mix.

At Marbella Grand Cafe, located in The Pearls Mall, Umhlanga Rocks, the party will kick off with karaoke at 6 pm, followed by dancing and revelry starting at 8 pm. The venue, known for its high-quality food, lively atmosphere, and refreshing cocktails, is the perfect setting for this event.

Attendees can enjoy a range of food and drinks while competing in various activities, including best-dressed competitions, with prizes up for grabs. The event is designed for those aged 18 and above, promising an evening of uninhibited fun and entertainment.

Important Details:

Date: Saturday, 27 September 2025

Time: Doors open at 6 pm

Venue: Marella Grand Cafe (2 McCausland Crescent, Shop C1, The Pearls mall, Umhlanga Rocks, Umhlanga)

Tickets: From R200. Click here to purchase.