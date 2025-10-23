Rewind Music Fest brings back old-school house magic at Eden Champagne Garden

There’s something about the rhythm of old-school house that just hits differently, and this weekend, it’s making a comeback at one of Durban’s most stylish venues. Eden Champagne Garden is set to host Rewind Music Fest, a celebration of timeless tracks that defined nights out in the late 90s and early 2000s.

Expect smooth beats, infectious grooves, and a crowd ready to vibe to the sounds of icons like Professor and DJ Cndo, who headline a lineup built on pure nostalgia. This is the music that once filled dance floors across Mzansi, and now, it’s returning for one special night under the Durban sky

“The event is centred around playing old-school house. It’s a rewind, taking it back to 2000s house music, which is really, really cool,” said East Coast Radio’s J Sbu. “It’s going to give attendees that nostalgic feeling. We love a nostalgic feeling! It’s a great event for a Friday on payday to just unwind and enjoy some old-school house, man.”

Whether you lived through the era or just appreciate good music, Rewind is the kind of night that bridges generations. Think outdoor vibes, premium energy and a dance floor that won’t quit. It’s not just about the beats, it’s about reconnecting with moments, memories, and melodies that made us fall in love with house music in the first place.

Important details: