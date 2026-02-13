Red & White Party 2026 brings love, music and memories to Scottburgh this Valentine’s Day

The dress code is simple and striking: red and white. Last year’s event saw couples, friends and groups arriving dressed to theme, creating a sea of colour and an atmosphere centred on togetherness. That spirit remains at the heart of the event.

Love takes centre stage in KwaZulu-Natal as the Red & White Party 2026 makes its return to the coast, setting the tone for a Valentine’s celebration built on music, connection and shared moments. Taking place on Saturday, 14 February 2026, the event unfolds at the Blue Marlin Hotel in Scottburgh from 17:00 to 23:30.

“I am extremely excited, I love love. Last year we did it for the first time and it is nice to see it happen again. It was so nice, man, people were rocking up wearing their red and white - it was couples, people came through with their friends. It’s so nice to see people connect through music and that is what this event is about you know, allowing people to create memories around a special day like Valentine’s Day. Whether it's love between friends, sisters, brothers or lovers, so it's really nice to be a part of something that connects people and allows people to create meaningful memories,” said J Sbu.

Music drives the night, with a line-up that brings some of South Africa’s well-known and emerging names to the Scottburgh shoreline. On the decks are DJ Tira, DJ HappyGal, J Sbu, Friends of Deep House, Mrango and Maphobza, and North DJ. The selection promises a mix that keeps the dancefloor active from early evening through to close.

Food and beverages will be sold on site, allowing guests to settle in for the night without leaving the venue. Phase 1 tickets have already sold out, with Phase 2 tickets available at R250.

The Blue Marlin Hotel is located at 192 Scott Street, Scottburgh, 4180. For more information, contact 083 742 3435.

Important info:

Date: Saturday, 14 February 2026

Time: 17:00 to 23:30

Venue: Blue Marlin Hotel

Address: 192 Scott Street, Scottburgh, 4180

Dress code: Red and white

Food and beverages: Sold on site