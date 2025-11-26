Jack Parow LIVE in PMB: One night. One legend. One massive jol.

Jack Parow is bringing his iconic Zef energy to Pietermaritzburg on 29 November 2025!

Jack Parow is bringing his iconic Zef energy to Pietermaritzburg on 29 November 2025!

Pietermaritzburg, brace yourselves… because the king of Zef himself is rolling into town and he’s not coming quietly. Jack Parow, the man with the long peak and even longer list of hits, is about to set the stage on fire for one epic night you’ll be talking about until New Year. If you’ve been following Parow since the days of “Cooler as Ekke,” or you just enjoy a party that feels like a shot of brandy straight to the soul, this is your sign to clear your calendar.

The Zef King is hitting the stage at Riverwood College on 29 November 2025. Doors Open at 7:30 PM and the show starts at 9:00 PM There’s a bar & food Stalls ready to keep your energy levels higher than Parow’s peak. There is an age restriction - strictly no under 16s. If you weren’t lucky enough to win tickets from Carmen Reddy Ticket Fairy, you better get yours quick. They’re limited and WILL disappear faster than festival chips at 2 AM. Get yours at Webtickets NOW!

This is more than a show. It’s a full-scale Parow-powered takeover. Expect the hits, the madness, the crowd chants, the sweat, the nostalgia and the chaos. Jack Parow is coming to ignite Pietermaritzburg… and you definitely don’t want to be watching this from Instagram Stories.