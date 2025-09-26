Durban brings the heat with the ultimate Old School R&B Brunch this November

Durban’s nightlife calendar has a new highlight this November as the Old School R&B Brunch takes over the city. On Saturday, 1 November, the coastal hub will turn into a nostalgic haven where food, music and atmosphere come together for one unforgettable afternoon and evening.

The brunch has already gained a reputation across the country for creating an atmosphere that blends throwback music with interactive fun. Guests can expect a soundtrack packed with classic R&B hits from the '90s and early 2000s, with a DJ spinning everything from silky smooth ballads to dancefloor fillers. Even Montell Jordan would agree this is “how we do it”.

The set-up takes attendees on a journey where the lights dim, the beats hit and memories come alive. Hosted by one of the most charismatic personalities in the game, the event is designed for those who still sing along word-for-word to the songs that shaped an era. Think of it as rewinding time while keeping both feet firmly on the dancefloor.

Food and flavour are at the heart of the brunch. A soulful mega combo meal is on the menu, alongside a bottomless rum punch hour to kick things off in true R&B fashion. The day is split into two parts: brunch with buffet from 15:00 to 17:00, followed by the party segment from 17:00 to 21:00, where the energy lifts and the dancefloor calls.