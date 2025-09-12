Celebrate your heritage with Sjava, Big Zulu & Lwah Ndlunkulu

KZN’s biggest stars are coming together this Heritage Day for an epic celebration!

This Heritage Day, Durbanites won’t just be celebrating their culture, they’ll be celebrating it with a soundtrack! On Wednesday, 24 September (Heritage Day), the Old Mutual Music at the Lake series is bringing three of KZN’s brightest stars. Sjava, Big Zulu, and Lwah Ndlunkulu are bringing soul to the Durban Botanic Gardens. Picture it: the sun setting over the lake, picnic blankets spread out, families and friends soaking in the vibes… and then the music starts.

Sjava

Sjava is the king of heartfelt storytelling, with his unique gift of mixing Afro-soul with hip-hop. His raw, authentic sound has made him one of South Africa’s most unforgettable voices, from his award-winning albums to gracing international stages. Expect soul, rhythm and music that will make you feel every lyric and maybe call your ex for a second chance.

Big Zulu

The man, the beard, the legend himself. Big Zulu is more than a rapper, he’s a movement. With tracks like Imali Eningi turning into nationwide anthems, his deep voice and magnetic presence command the stage like few others. If KZN's heritage had a hype-man, it would be Big Zulu.

Lwah Ndlunkulu

Then there's Lwah Ndlunkulu, the new queen of Afro-pop. Lwah’s powerful, soul-soaked vocals and fresh artistry have taken South Africa by storm, mainly with her smash hit Ngyathandaza. She brings a burst of energy and emotion that will leave you feeling proud of the talent our home soil produces.

Old Mutual Music At The Lake (Heritage Day)

These three artists hail from KZN and they all carry the spirit of their roots. Together they’ll turn the Durban Botanic Gardens into a living, breathing celebration of South African identity. This is music that unites, music that reminds us who we are, and music that creates new memories for generations to come. So, pack those picnic baskets, grab your people, and come celebrate our Heritage Day, Durban-style.

Venue: Durban Botanic Gardens - Lake Area Date: Wednesday, 24 September 2025 (Heritage Day) Gates Open: 1PM Tickets: Available now via Webtickets