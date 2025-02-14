Fur-ever friends: Meet PACT's adoptable animals

PACT's adorable rescue animals are ready to meet and greet at their weekly event in Umhlanga.

Are you ready to add some love and joy to your life? Look no further. Phoenix Animal Care and Treatment (PACT) is hosting a weekly meet and greet with their adorable rescue animals, and you're invited.

Every Sunday from 15:30 to 17:00, PACT will be at the Umhlanga Beach Parking on Marine Drive with a group of furry friends who are eager to meet their forever families. These animals have been rescued from difficult situations and are now ready to find their happily ever after. By attending the meet and greet, you'll not only get to spend time with these lovable animals, but you'll also be taking the first step towards giving them a second chance at a happy life. So, come and meet the PACT rescue animals this Sunday! Who knows, you might just find your new best friend.