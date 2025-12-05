Visit The Pavilion Night Market this December

Mark your calendars, The Pavilion Shopping Centre is hosting a Christmas Night Market this December.

It's time for festive cheer as we officially move into the season of giving and sharing.

Get ready, because KwaZulu-Natal boasts many night markets around Durban and the surrounding areas.

Add the Christmas Night Market at The Pavilion Shopping Centre to your list of things to do in KZN, which takes place on Saturday, 13 December.