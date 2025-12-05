 Visit The Pavilion Night Market this December
Visit The Pavilion Night Market this December

Get ready for festive season vibes at the Pavilion Christmas Night Market. 

An aerial view of the Pavilion Shopping Centre in Westville Durban
Instagram Screenshot/thepavilionsa

Mark your calendars, The Pavilion Shopping Centre is hosting a Christmas Night Market this December. 

It's time for festive cheer as we officially move into the season of giving and sharing. 

Get ready, because KwaZulu-Natal boasts many night markets around Durban and the surrounding areas.

Add the Christmas Night Market at The Pavilion Shopping Centre to your list of things to do in KZN, which takes place on Saturday, 13 December.

Details: 

  • Date | 13 December 2025
  • Time | 3 pm to 10 pm

  • Entrance | Free
  • Venue | The Pavilion Shopping Centre Undercover Parking Lot B

What can you expect at the Christmas Night Market? 

  • Family Fun
  • Festive shopping
  • Crafts
  • Food
  • Live music
  • Gifts

Image Courtesy of Instagram

