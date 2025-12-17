Visit the Dubai Souk this festive season
Updated | By East Coast Radio
The biggest fair is back in Durban, ready for you and your family...
Are you ready for the non-stop fun and entertainment? The Dubai Souk is back in Durban this Summer.
The Dubai Souk is scheduled to run from 23 December 2025 to 11 January 2026.
This means that you still have time to go gift shopping if you haven't bought your loved ones something special for Christmas yet.
Read more: Christmas Flea Market at Malvern Park
From the Chetty's Fun Fair to Miss Dubai Souk International, there's a list of fun things to do and great shopping, not to mention the fantastic food stalls.
Applications for the Miss Dubai Souk International are open, and auditions will take place on 23 December on the main stage.
The winner will get a ticket to Dubai. To apply, contact Zakiah Ebrahim on +27 76 626 0882.
Details for the Dubai Souk:
- Dates | 23 December 2025 - 11 January 2026
- Times | 2 pm to midnight
- Venue | People’s Park Mustering Fields, Durban
- Tickets | R30 | Kids under 7 enter for free
Image Courtesy of Facebook
