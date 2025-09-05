Vintage Steam Train and Craft Market at Inchanga Station
Updated | By East Coast Radio
All aboard for a magical ride! The Vintage Steam Train and Craft Market is back at Inchanga Station.
The Inchanga Station Craft Market is almost here and promises to be an unforgettable event. This market will feature a range of activities and attractions, including a ride on a Vintage Steam Train, a Food & Craft Market, live music, refreshments, a Railway Museum and model train displays.
The market is the perfect place to spend a relaxing day out with family and friends. You can enjoy the scenic views of the beautiful KwaZulu-Natal countryside while riding on the Vintage Steam Train. The Food & Craft Market will feature a wide range of local artisans and delicious food options, live music and refreshments that will keep you entertained all day long.
The Railway Museum is a great place to learn about the history of railways and the model train displays are sure to delight both kids and adults. With so much to see and do, you'll want to make sure you don't miss out on this fun-filled day.
Important Details
Date: Sunday, October 26th
Time: 8 am - 3:30 pm
Address: 1 Station Road, Inchanga
Please bring sufficient cash, as there are no ATMs at Inchanga Station and not all stall holders have card facilities.
Dogs are welcome, but must be kept on a leash and owners must clean up after them. However, dogs are not allowed on the train.
