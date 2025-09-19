Umgowo Adult Jumping Castle Event brings pure fun to Durban this October
Updated | By East Coast Radio
Step into a world of laughter and play at the Umgowo Adult Jumping Castle Event in Durban this October.
Leave your worries at the gate and embrace pure joy at the Umgowo Adult Jumping Castle Event, a day designed to bring out the inner child in every adult. Taking place in Durban this October, this one-of-a-kind event transforms traditional playground fun into a grown-up playground where stress is swapped for laughter and carefree energy.
Attendees can bounce away on giant jumping castles or tackle high-energy attractions like the 4 Man Bungee, Mechanical Bull, Wipe Out Big Ball, SuperSlides and Bumper Balls. With the theme set as Sports Wear, everyone is encouraged to arrive dressed for movement and fun. Importantly, this is a strictly no kids allowed event, ensuring the day is all about adults reconnecting with their playful side.
Cooler boxes and hubbly bubbly pipes are permitted, creating a laid-back vibe, but bottles and glasses are not allowed. With attractions that test balance, strength and silliness, the day promises non-stop entertainment and plenty of unforgettable moments with friends.
Tickets are available through Shoprite, Checkers or Computicket online, with prices starting from just R100. For those who decide last-minute, tickets may be available at the gate for R260. Exchanges and upgrades are permitted, but no downgrades, and refunds are only offered in the case of a cancellation or a death in the family (with proof).
Important details
- Date: Saturday, 25 October 2025
- Time: 12:00 PM – 8:00 PM
- Location: Sunkist Lawns, 296 Snell Parade, Durban, KwaZulu-Natal
- Price: From R100 (R260 at the gate if available). Click here to purchase your tickets from Computicket.
With its mix of high-energy activities, vibrant atmosphere and a theme that encourages fun, this event is set to be a highlight for Durban adults looking for an unforgettable day out.
