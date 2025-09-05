UKZN Centre for Jazz and Popular Music presents Hendrick Monyeki

September promises great fun for jazz lovers as we see vocalist Hendrick Monyeki perform in Durban.

September promises great fun for jazz lovers as we see vocalist Hendrick Monyeki perform in Durban.

It is with great pleasure that the UKZN Centre for Jazz and Popular Music shared the news of celebrated South African jazz vocalist Hendrick Monyeki’s Durban tour. Monyeki will be joined by a stellar ensemble featuring Andile Skosana (guitar), Sphe Mngwengwe (keys), Senzo Mdamba (bass), Sbu Zondi (drums), and Siyanda Zulu (trumpet). According to the press release, “The performance will weave together timeless works of South African Jazz Legends, beloved jazz standards, and Monyeki’s own original compositions, offering the audience a soulful celebration of jazz heritage and contemporary artistry as we celebrate Heritage Month. The evening promises a rich musical journey.”

Read more: Durban Street food festival at Pavilion with Freshly Ground

Monyeki started his journey as a background artist and performed with accomplished artists, Kgotso Makgalema, Tebz David, Lionel Petersen, James Okon, Uche, Jonas Gwangwa, and Sibongile Khumalo. Johnny Mekoa Big Band, Selaelo Selota, Moreira Chonguica, Mimi Ntenjwa and the David Beck Trio. Hendrick Monyeki is a gifted singer with a distinctive tenor and musical versatility that spreads across the jazz, ballad and gospel genres—a graduate of the Music Academy of Gauteng (the Johnny Mekoa School) in Benoni, Ekurhuleni. He studied performing arts between 2006 and 2009 and acquired grades at the Royal School of Music in London. This was followed by an internship there as a singer with the Gauteng Jazz Orchestra.

He has worked with several seasoned musicians and jazz legends, such as Ernest “Stompie” Manana, Barney Rachabane, Khaya Mahlangu, Sydney Mavundla, and Prince Lengoasa. The orchestra also offered him dream opportunities to perform with visiting dignitaries like Lala Hathaway, Liz Wright, Randy Crawford, Joe Sample, Dee Dee Bridgewater, George Benson, Kirk Whalum, and others. Don’t miss out on his live performance this September. See details below. DATE | Wednesday 10 September 2025 VENUE | UKZN, Centre for Jazz and Popular Music ADDRESS | University of Kwa-Zulu Natal, Howard College Campus, Dennis Shepstone Building, Level 2 TICKETS | Tickets available for cash at the door: R120, R90 for pensioners and R60 for students or from webtickets

Image Supplied