Terrarium Workshop at Durban's Antique Cafe
Updated | By East Coast Radio
Create a magical terrarium at the Terrarium Workshop at Durban's Antique Cafe this October.
Create a magical terrarium at the Terrarium Workshop at Durban's Antique Cafe this October.
If you like to get your hands dirty and be in touch with the earth, then we have the perfect event for you.
Join other green fingers at the Terrarium Workshop in Durban's Antique Cafe this October.
Acquature Living Art will be hosting a Terrarium Workshop on 18 and 19 October, at the perfect spot. The Antique Cafe is the most idyllic backdrop for the workshop, as it strikes the ideal balance of nature and charm.
The team at Acquature Living Art describes the experience as calming and inspiring, allowing you to walk away with your own piece of living art.
Event details:
- DATES | 18 and 19 October 2025
- TIMES | 10 am and 1 pm (2-hour sessions)
- VENUE | Antique Cafe) 91 Churchill Road, Windermere
Watch some snippets of what to expect at the Terrarium Workshop, courtesy of Instagram.
Read more: 3 vegetarian restaurants to visit in Durban
There are limited spots available, and here's what you will receive when you attend:
A Chihiro's vessel of your choice:
• Dew Shaped – R1150
• Dew L – R950
- All carefully selected plants, substrate, rocks, and wood
- Step-by-step guidance throughout the process
- Take your terrarium home after the workshop.
Optional add-ons (available at the workshop and online):
- Terrarium light
- Jewel Orchid
- Darth Vader Begonia
To book, you can contact the team at Acquature Living Art on [email protected] or 060 699 8339.
HOW TO LISTEN TO EAST COAST RADIO
- Listen to East Coast Radio on the FM (frequency modulation) spectrum between 94 and 95 FM on your radio.
- Listen live to ECR by clicking here or download the ECR App (iOS/Android).
- Listen to East Coast Radio on the DStv audio bouquet, channel 836.
- Switch to the audio bouquet on your Openview decoder and browse to channel 606
- Listen to us on Amazon Alexa.
Follow us on social media:
Image Courtesy of iStock
Check out more from East Coast Radio
Show's Stories
-
LISTEN: The October week that was with Stacey and J Sbu
Did you miss some of the iconic on-air moments Stacey Norman and J Sbu s...Stacey & J Sbu 4 hours ago
-
Woman frustrated over Durban motorists road bullying
A woman, questioning why Durban drivers are always in a rush, asks: "Are...Danny Guselli 4 hours ago