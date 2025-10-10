 Terrarium Workshop at Durban's Antique Cafe
Terrarium Workshop at Durban's Antique Cafe

Updated | By East Coast Radio

Create a magical terrarium at the Terrarium Workshop at Durban's Antique Cafe this October. 

A woman planting succulent plants in a terrarium
iStock/Kuziki

If you like to get your hands dirty and be in touch with the earth, then we have the perfect event for you.

Join other green fingers at the Terrarium Workshop in Durban's Antique Cafe this October. 

Acquature Living Art will be hosting a Terrarium Workshop on 18 and 19 October, at the perfect spot. The Antique Cafe is the most idyllic backdrop for the workshop, as it strikes the ideal balance of nature and charm. 

The team at Acquature Living Art describes the experience as calming and inspiring, allowing you to walk away with your own piece of living art. 

Event details: 

  • DATES | 18 and 19 October 2025
  • TIMES | 10 am and 1 pm (2-hour sessions)
  • VENUE | Antique Cafe) 91 Churchill Road, Windermere

Watch some snippets of what to expect at the Terrarium Workshop, courtesy of Instagram

There are limited spots available, and here's what you will receive when you attend: 

A Chihiro's vessel of your choice:
• Dew Shaped – R1150
• Dew L – R950

  • All carefully selected plants, substrate, rocks, and wood
  • Step-by-step guidance throughout the process
  • Take your terrarium home after the workshop.

Optional add-ons (available at the workshop and online):

  • Terrarium light
  • Jewel Orchid
  • Darth Vader Begonia

To book, you can contact the team at Acquature Living Art on [email protected] or 060 699 8339. 

Image Courtesy of iStock

