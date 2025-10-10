Terrarium Workshop at Durban's Antique Cafe

If you like to get your hands dirty and be in touch with the earth, then we have the perfect event for you.

Join other green fingers at the Terrarium Workshop in Durban's Antique Cafe this October.

Acquature Living Art will be hosting a Terrarium Workshop on 18 and 19 October, at the perfect spot. The Antique Cafe is the most idyllic backdrop for the workshop, as it strikes the ideal balance of nature and charm.

The team at Acquature Living Art describes the experience as calming and inspiring, allowing you to walk away with your own piece of living art.

Event details:

DATES | 18 and 19 October 2025

TIMES | 10 am and 1 pm (2-hour sessions)