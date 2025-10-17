 Support the exclusive Cuppa for CANSA breakfast this November
Support the exclusive Cuppa for CANSA breakfast this November

Updated | By East Coast Radio

Get your girls together and book your table for a wonderful morning in support of CANSA. 

A table set up for a high tea event
iStock/jenifoto

Celebrate high tea in style this November at the Riverside Hotel with CANSA

Cuppa For CANSA is an opportunity to socialise with those you care about and to raise funds for a worthy cause at the same time. The theme this year is 'High Tea in Paris' 

The CANSA team promises a morning of elegance, inspiration, and purpose. 

Dr L. Heslop, a renowned oncologist, will share amazing survivor stories and be the MC for the morning, along with the fabulous Lenore Goss-Matjie.

Guests will hear from empowering speakers and can stand a chance to win beautiful prizes, and the joy of giving back – all while supporting CANSA’s vital work.

Poster for High tea with Cuppa for CANSA
Supplied

Gather your girls and book a table for a wonderful morning of hope, encouragement and breakfast. Seats are limited so secure your place early. 

Details for Cuppa for CANSA

  • VENUE | The Riverside Hotel
  • DATE | Saturday, 22 November 2025
  • TIME | 09:00 - 11:30
  • DRESS | Pretty in Pink, Topped with a Beret

Image Courtesy of iStock

