Support the exclusive Cuppa for CANSA breakfast this November

Celebrate high tea in style this November at the Riverside Hotel with CANSA.

Cuppa For CANSA is an opportunity to socialise with those you care about and to raise funds for a worthy cause at the same time. The theme this year is 'High Tea in Paris'

The CANSA team promises a morning of elegance, inspiration, and purpose.

Dr L. Heslop, a renowned oncologist, will share amazing survivor stories and be the MC for the morning, along with the fabulous Lenore Goss-Matjie.